Patriots duo, CPL official robbed at gunpoint in Barbados

-

Two players of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, along with a CPL official, were robbed at gunpoint in Barbados, on September 9.

A report said they were robbed of jewellery after stopping to buy food around 2.50 am on the way back to the team hotel.

The Patriots members and the CPL official were not named.

A gun was dropped during the altercation, which was later recovered by the police.

The Patriots are preparing for a Republic Bank CPL match against Barbados Royals at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on September 11.