Paria, Heritage, Guaracara repair St Peter's Primary

Minister in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries Ernesto Kesar, centre, with from left - Paria chairman Nyree Alfonso St Peter's Private School board member Mr Troy, Guaracara Refining contracts administrator Clyne La Borde, St Peter's Private School principal Georgette Medford, Petrotrin senior manager Quentin Thomas and acting general manager Joanne Sinanansingh in front of the newly restored administrative and standard five classrooms building at the school. - Photo courtesy Paria Trading Company Ltd

THE administration building and three standard five classrooms of the St Peter’s Private Primary School, which were damaged by a fire on August 28, have been restored.

Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd announced the completion in a statement on September 8.

“Just nine days ago, the community was shaken by the damage to a school that has stood as a cornerstone of Pointe-a-Pierre since 1983. St Peter’s School houses more than buildings, it’s a place of learning, laughter and shared history for generations of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) employees and their families,” Paria said.

It said the restoration was a team effort with Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd refurbishing bungalows to house staff and classrooms, Paria leading the demolition process and classroom furnishing and Petrotrin and Guaracara Refining Company Ltd providing essential maintenance and manpower support. Paria said employees also volunteered to help finalise the school’s restoration on September 4.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 7, Minister in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries Ernesto Kesar said, “With just over a week until classes resumed, we faced a monumental task. Thanks to the swift, united efforts of TPHL and its subsidiaries, the school’s reopening on schedule was guaranteed.

“I stand here because of the dedication of a small army working around the clock. You exemplify commitment, excellence, and community service.”

Paria chairman Nyree Alfonso said, “Today we celebrate not just reopening of buildings, but the tireless spirit of all those who made this possible. To the management, engineers, contractors, teachers and workers, thank you. Your dedication and hard work have allowed us to be here today.”

She also praised the school's principal Georgette Medford, as well as the teachers, saying they were the backbone of the recovery.