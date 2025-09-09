Needless tribunal blunder

Chief Justice Ivor Archie -

WE COULD have done without the recent blunder involving the review tribunal set up to oversee the detention of people under the state of emergency.

Chief Justice Ivor Archie has swiftly moved to replace Kent Samlal with retired Major Arden D Williams after it emerged on September 4 that Mr Samlal sits on a government board. That swiftness is laudable. But this entire episode leaves a bitter aftertaste, suggesting yet again an overly lax approach to appointments by the judiciary.

There is no rule that explicitly disqualifies Mr Samlal, who is an attorney. There are no guidelines as to how tribunal appointments are to be made, other than a stipulation in the constitution that membership is to comprise attorneys. Yet, the body serves as “an independent and impartial” review organ under section 11.

Being a member of a state board does not always mean you are not “independent.” But the general perception is that board appointments are within the gift of the cabinet. And justice must not only be done but also be seen to be done.

That Mr Samlal was recently made a member of a state petroleum entity and, before that, served on a SporTT board which was not long ago censured by the High Court for pandering to the old UNC/People’s Partnership government on contractual matters did not assist his case.

The judiciary says it was not aware of the attorney’s more recent board appointment, though it had got his resume, which presumably disclosed his past one.

It says something that the former detail was only brought to the attention of the CJ through a lawyer’s letter threatening legal action lodged on behalf of, of all people, a current detainee, murder accused and suspected gang leader Rajaee Ali, while the latter has been left unremarked upon. Perhaps the feeling is the SporTT matter was too far back.

Other questions linger. There is no law stating the tribunal must comprise only senior counsel or “silk.” But the longstanding practice has been for such lawyers to people the tribunal.

The body earlier this year comprised Deborah Peake, SC, Ian Benjamin, SC, and Lee Merry, SC. The 2021 tribunal included John Jeremie, SC, now Attorney General, Mr Benjamin and Ravi Rajcoomar. The tribunal appointed under Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s first emergency comprised: Gilbert Peterson, SC, Ms Peake and Rajmanlal Joseph. The tribunal’s sensitive role might make such eminence advisable, if not essential.

Most might never interact with the body, since it serves only as a mechanism for detainees to question detention. Proceedings are also in camera. But it is disappointing that, in the shadow of the Marcia Ayers-Caesar matter, Mr Samlal’s appointment slipped through the cracks. What’s going on in the judiciary?