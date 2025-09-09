Kudos to Arouca police

-

THE EDITOR: I write to publicly commend Acting Inspector Paula Hospedales and the dedicated officers under her command at the Arouca Police Station. Their professionalism, commitment and steadfast service to the community are worthy of recognition and praise.

In an era where law enforcement officers are often called upon to go above and beyond, Ag Insp Hospedales and her team continue to embody the TT Police Service’s noble motto: To Protect and Serve with Pride.

Through their tireless efforts, they not only uphold law and order but also build trust, security and reassurance within the community they serve.

The diligence, respect and integrity displayed by these officers are a true reflection of the high standards of policing that citizens hope for and deserve. Their consistent presence and responsiveness are making a real difference in strengthening community confidence in the Police Service.

On behalf of the residents of the Arouca policing district and the wider national community, I extend heartfelt gratitude to Ag Insp Hospedales and her officers. Their dedication stands as a shining example to their colleagues and a reminder that pride in service and commitment to duty can uplift an entire nation.

ANEIL J SEERATTAN

Trincity