Gasparillo man beaten, robbed outside home

- File photo

A 25-year-old Gasparillo man was beaten and robbed as he was entering his front gate shortly after midnight on September 8.

The Harmony Hall resident told police he was about to walk into his compound when two men, one of whom he knew, approached. The man known to him punched him in his face and took his cellphone valued at $2,500 and $1,000 cash before hitting him in the head with the handle of a pistol.

The victim managed to run away after the second suspect picked up a piece of wood.

Police are continuing investigations.