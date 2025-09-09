D'Abadie man gunned down at home

- File photo

A D'Abadie man was shot and killed at his home on September 8. The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Rennie James of Red Hill.

According to reports, around 9.15 pm, officers got a report from the Command Centre about gunshots heard in the area. When they arrived at James’s home, they found him unresponsive on a couch inside the upper floor of the house. He had been shot in the head.

Graphic images of the scene were later posted to several social media platforms, prompting some users to label the content “disturbing”.

A police source close to the investigation said there were no signs of forced entry, and investigators believe James may have known his killer(s).

James was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident, two men narrowly escaped death after gunmen opened fire on the vehicle they were in.

Reports say around 9 pm on September 8, the men were seated in a brown Nissan Almera along Noriega Trace, off Malabar Road, Arima, when a white Nissan X-Trail sped towards them. Its occupants began shooting at the car.

One passenger sustained minor injuries to the upper body from broken glass. The other man was unharmed.

Crime scene investigators recovered 29 spent shell casings from the scene.

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old man narrowly escaped injury during a carjacking outside his home on the night of September 8.

Around 10.30 pm, the man parked his car in front of his Petit Bourg home when two men approached him. One of the suspects had a gun and demanded the victim's car keys.

They saw the key still in the ignition, got in the car after stealing the victim's phone and sped off. The victim threw a metal object at the car as the men fled, shattering the driver's side window. One of the assailants then opened fire on the victim, who was unharmed.

Police are investigating.