Cricket legend Brian Lara to play for boyhood club Harvard

In this September 26, 2024 file photo, cricket legend Brian Lara signs a ball for Harvard Club member Levi Pollidore, left, and his brother Ethan. - Photo by Jelani Beckles

ONE of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, Brian Lara, 56, will turn back the clock as he will feature in the North Zone T20 Festival, which will be held from September 10-28 at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

"The North Zone T20 Festival is set for a moment of pure nostalgia and excitement as Brian Charles Lara, the 'Prince of Port of Spain’, will once again stride to the crease in Harvard colours," a North Zone media release said.

Lara spent his early days at Harvard Coaching Clinic in St James, before moving to the nearby Queen's Park Cricket Club.

The legendary batsman has stuck to his word, as he recently said he wanted to support Harvard moving forward.

The release described Harvard as the "nursery that nurtured his batting genius long before he conquered the world with records that still stand unmatched."

The left-handed maestro still holds the record for the highest First-Class score (501 not out) and Test score (400 not out).

"The news turns the festival into the must-see sporting spectacle of the season."

Harvard’s opener against Ebony Sports and Cultural on September 13 at 2 pm is expected to draw a bumper crowd.

Supporters are expected to flock to witness Lara wield the willow once more.

“This is more than just a cricket match,” North Zone president Winston Sobers said. “It’s history meeting the present. Lara’s return to Harvard is a celebration of community, talent and the magic that first made us fall in love with cricket.”

Harvard, drawn in Group One alongside Combine All Stars, Santa Cruz Sports, Barataria Ball Players and Ebony Sports, suddenly find themselves thrust into the spotlight.

Harvard's clashes against Combine All Stars (September 16), Barataria Ball Players (September 20) and defending champions Santa Cruz Sports (September 23) will now carry an extra layer of drama, as fans dream of Lara inspiring a fairytale run to the semifinals.

Group two includes Glenora Sports, North Side Future Stars, last year's runners-up, Savannah Boys, Bourg Mulatresse CCC and Shannon Sports.

The action begins with a clash between Barataria Ball Players and Santa Cruz Sports under lights at 6.30 pm, on September 10.

The festival culminates with the semifinals on September 27 and the grand finale on September 28.

Lara retired from international cricket in 2007.