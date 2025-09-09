CIBC Caribbean posts operating loss, maintains dividends payments

CIBC Caribbean's regional head office (Michael Mansoor building) located in St Michael's, Barbados. - Photo courtesy CIBC Caribbean

CIBC Caribbean Bank Ltd reported an operating loss for the third quarter ended July 31.

The bank, however, will proceed with its third interim dividend payment to shareholders.

In a notice dated September 8, CIBC disclosed that the loss arose from increased credit provisions and one-off restructuring expenses, which offset revenue growth recorded during the period.

While specific figures were not included in the brief regulatory filing, the bank noted its capital and liquidity positions remain strong.

The board approved a dividend of US$0.0125 per share, payable on October 8 to shareholders on record as of September 24.

This marks the third interim dividend declared for the financial year.

CIBC Caribbean, which operates across several regional markets, has faced economic turbulence linked to slower growth in key tourism-dependent economies and elevated inflationary pressures.

The bank said its ongoing restructuring initiatives are aimed at strengthening efficiency and positioning the bank for long-term growth.

Dividend payments during periods of loss are not uncommon for well-capitalised banks, as they aim to balance shareholder returns with market confidence.

CIBC Caribbean is a subsidiary of the Canada-based CIBC Group, which has a significant presence across the Caribbean through retail, corporate, and investment banking services.

The bank operates in ten countries across the region, including Trinidad and Tobago, employing over 2,700 people in 41 branches.