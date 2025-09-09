Arima Mayor: Day of Dignity a success

ON August 31, the Arima Basketball Court was transformed into a sanctuary of care, compassion, and community spirit, as the Arima Borough Corporation (ABC) hosted its Day of Dignity 2025, a heartfelt initiative forming part of the borough's 137th anniversary celebrations.

The event, designed to support the borough's most vulnerable residents, offered a wide range of free services, from haircuts and hot showers to medical check-ups, counselling, meals and fresh clothing.

A September 2 statement from the Office of the Mayor of Arima said the event served 106 registered participants, providing them with vital treatment and support in a kind, supportive and hopeful environment.

"Participants benefited from a full day of services, including breakfast and lunch, haircuts, showers, fresh clothing, medical checks and access to counselling and social support," the statement said.

Arima Mayor Balliram Maharaj, alderman Irene Medina and other council members attended the event and were hands-on, contributing to the success of the day.

The statement quoted the mayor as describing the event as "a heartwarming reminder of the power of compassion and community."

He encouraged people to play their part in lifting the less fortunate.

"Each of us has the ability to help in some way, no matter how small. Together, we can restore dignity to those who need it most," Maharaj said.

Maharaj also shared words of encouragement, telling participants that "brighter days are ahead."

He pledged that with persistence and community support, their circumstances could improve, and their future could hold greater promise.

The initiative was made possible through the collaborative efforts of volunteers, NGOs, civic groups and other dedicated sponsors.

ABC gave special recognition to Arima MP Pennelope Beckles, who is also the Opposition Leader, for attending and lifting "the spirits of the participants and volunteers with her words of encouragement."

"The council further acknowledges MP Beckles' continued support of the initiative and commitment to the well-being of the people of Arima. Heartfelt thanks is also expressed to all sponsors, volunteers, and NGO partners who contributed to the success of the event," the statement said.

It concluded that this year's success has inspired ABC to work toward making the Day of Dignity a bi-annual event, hoping to bring more support to those in need.