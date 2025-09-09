Agostini extends PHL offer closing date for a third time

Agostini shareholders take a vote on the PHL share-swap offer at a special meeting held on July 9 at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

AGOSTINI LTD (AGL) has extended the closing date on its offer to take over Prestige Holdings Ltd (PHL), owners of franchises KFC, Subway, TGI Fridays and Starbucks, to October 21 at 4 pm.

This is the third extension to the share-swap offer since it was made on June 17. It was originally supposed to close on July 20.

Agostini announced the extension through a notice to shareholders on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange website on September 9.

The notice said the extension was to "allow further time for shareholders of the company to participate in the offer and to await all regulatory approvals including the merger application made to the TT Fair Trade Commission."

It added that the offeror, Agostini, will take up and pay for all company shares deposited and not withdrawn under the offer within the period required by securities law.

In June, Agostini offered to take over Prestige Holdings' shares at an offer price of one AGL share for every 4.8 PHL shares.

Speaking with Newsday earlier this month, Agostini CEO Barry Davis said the share-swap process was being delayed partially because of shareholders who misplaced their certificates or had recently passed away. He said the process for these shareholders needed a little more time.