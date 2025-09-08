Yorke: Jamaica are in for a challenge

Trinidad and Tobago head coach Dwight Yorke. - Angelo Marcelle

Trinidad and Tobago men's football team coach Dwight Yorke says Jamaica will be in for a challenge when they face his team in a crucial Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica, on September 9. Kickoff is at 8 pm TT time.

Speaking to the media in Jamaica ahead of the final-round group B clash, Yorke said his team has been showing dominance in their matches and it's time for them to turn their luck around against the Reggae Boyz who shot to the top of the group with their 4-0 victory over Bermuda on September 5. Despite a strong second-half showing, TT played to a goalless draw with Curacao on that same day and would love a positive result against their Caribbean rivals, whom they have already faced three times in friendly action this year.

"We know at home they're very dominant, but this is what we're about. We're coming here, not fearing Jamaica but respecting them. I think the players have to step up and play," Yorke said.

"We're know they're going to be bringing certain aspects of the game which we have talked in detail to the players about. The crowd is going to be on their side because of the home advantage. All of those things we have talked about in previous qualifications. There's no difference there. We have to be at our best. And certainly, Jamaica know they're in for a very challenging time when we play."

Back in February, the teams played a pair of friendlies in Jamaica, with Steve McClaren's team getting a 1-0 win in the first game. In the second match, TT's Montego Bay United centre back Josiah Trimmingham scored in the first half, only to cancel out his item with an own goal in second-half stoppage-time as the teams drew 1-1.

Meanwhile, in their Unity Cup clash in Brentford in May, Jamaica again got a stoppage-time goal as they earned a 3-2 victory.

With away games to come against Bermuda (October 10) and Curacao (October 14) in the next window, Yorke said now is the most opportune time to turn the tide.

"We felt like we have really dominated these games, but we just haven't been able to convert. That's the one thing that's probably lacking but it's very encouraging, coming into a game that's going to be very testing on both sides," he said.

"We have to make sure and stay resilient. Unbeaten is a great thing, but we just have to flip that a little bit. We need a little bit of luck to go our way. That's what we need at the moment."

The top team in the three final-round Concacaf groups will qualify automatically for the World Cup, with the two best second-placed teams progressing to an intercontinental playoff.