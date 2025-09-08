WASA: Traffic disruption between 6.30-10 pm on September 8

Heavy traffic on the Beetham Highway near Sea Lots on September 8, 2025. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Water and Sewerage Authority has advised drivers using the west-bound lane of the Beetham Highway that there will be a disruption to the flow of traffic between 6.30 pm and 10 pm, on September 8.

This followed a massive traffic pile-up earlier in the morning, which was the first day of school. The authority said it is working to repair a leak.

An afternoon release from the authority said, “This is in order to carry out road reinstatement works in the area of recently completed emergency pipeline repairs. The works that will be carried out will be temporary involving use of cold mix, with permanent road restoration scheduled for September 13.”

