Warriors Molino, Phillips set to miss Jamaica clash due to suspension

TT captain Kevin Molino (R) in action during a friendly on February 6 against Jamaica, in Montego Bay, Jamaica. - TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago men's football team coach Dwight Yorke is expected to be without two key players for his team's Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifier against Jamaica at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on September 9, as combative central midfielder Daniel Phillips and team captain Kevin Molino are set to miss the clash because of suspension.

Both Molino and Phillips were booked in TT's goalless draw with Curacao at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on September 5. Those bookings don't pose a problem in isolation, but the midfield pair were also booked in TT's 2-1 loss away to Costa Rica in the second round of qualifying on June 10. For the Curacao clash, defender Alvin Jones served a one-match suspension for the red card he picked up in that Costa Rica encounter.

Both Molino and Phillips have travelled with the squad. And up to the time of publication, there was no communication from the TT Football Association on their possible absence.

Per the regulations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, "If players or team officials receive two cautions in one match (in matches decided by penalties) or in two different matches of the competition, they will be automatically suspended from their team's subsequent match."

The 35-year-old Molino, who came out of retirement last October, is an integral part of the team and acts as the chief playmaker in coach Yorke's setup. Crucially, Yorke doesn't have a natural replacement in the number ten role for Molino, although attackers Real Gill and Nathaniel James have been utilised in the role on occasion in the last year.

Since his return against Cuba in the latter part of the Concacaf Nations League A cycle last year, Molino has featured over ten times and has also been rewarded with the captain's armband again. The Defence Force captain has shown he still has an eye for goal, and netted against Cuba in a Concacaf Gold Cup playoff, to go along with goals against Jamaica and St Kitts and Nevis. The latter goal came in a thumping 6-2 win for TT, which bolstered their push to qualify for this final round.

The 24-year-old Phillips, who functions as TT's midfield enforcer next to Andre Rampersad in the middle of the park, became a regular in the team under former coach Angus Eve and has continued in that vein under Yorke. Phillips has started the team's last eight competitive matches dating back to their Concacaf Gold Cup playoff matches against Cuba in March. He also started in the team's 3-2 loss to the Reggae Boyz in the Unity Cup.

The absence of Phillips can also pose a problem for Yorke in the middle of the park, as he brings a no-nonsense physicality which is perhaps unmatched in the TT setup. Rampersad aside, other central midfield options in the 26-man squad include Steffen Yeates and the versatile Noah Powder, who actually played at left back against Curacao in TT's first match in this final round.

Kickoff in Kingston is at 8 pm TT time.