Venezuela deploys 25,000 troops, strengthens Caribbean presence

Members of the Bolivarian Militias listen to a recorded speech by President Nicolas Maduro at a military garrison in Caracas, Venezuela, on September 5. - AP PHOTO

Venezuela is increasing its military presence along its Caribbean coast and border with Colombia, citing the fight against drug trafficking and narco-terrorism.

The move comes as US warships and troops operate in the southern Caribbean, citing similar reasons, raising tensions in the region.

On September 7, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López announced the deployment of 25,000 troops across five states, including Zulia, Falcón, Sucre, Delta Amacuro, and the island region of Nueva Esparta.

Zulia and Falcón are considered drug trafficking routes.

Delta Amacuro is near Cedros, Trinidad.

Several media outlets reported the announcement, including El Pitazo.

According to the minister, these states are on the eastern Caribbean-Atlantic coast.

Media reports quoted Padrino's comments from a video posted on his social media.

Initial operations involved 10,000 troops but that number has doubled. The minister added that now there are a total of 25,000 troops deployed "with naval and river resources" and drones.

On September 8, Telesur reported that over the past week, a total of 1,746 kilogrammes of drugs were seized in Táchira state, and 116 organised crime groups were neutralised, among other advances in the fight against drug trafficking by the Venezuelan authorities.

President Nicolás Maduro has repeatedly denounced the deployment of US ships, destroyers, drones, helicopters, and a nuclear submarine in the Caribbean Sea, describing it as a direct threat to Venezuela.

Padrino is quoted as saying, "Our people are on alert; they are not afraid, but remain vigilant against any attempt to violate national sovereignty."