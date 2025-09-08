Vandals strike at WASA’s facility, disrupting service in Penal

- File photo

Vandals have stolen electrical cables belonging to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) over the weekend, disrupting service in parts of Penal.

The incident happened at Scott’s Road Well #1 overnight on September 6.

A statement from WASA on September 7 said the vandals had removed electrical wires and control equipment components.

WASA said it “strongly condemns” this act of vandalism, which has affected the supply to about 4,000 consumers along Penal Rock Road.

The authority said major electrical repairs are needed to restore the facility and are expected to be completed by 8 pm on September 9.

It said customers in several areas may experience low pressure or no water at times.

These include Boodoo’s Development, along Penal Rock Road from Scott’s Road Junction to Morne Diablo Junction, Scott’s Road proper and Morne Diablo proper.

WASA encouraged the public to report all acts of vandalism or suspicious activities at WASA’s installations to its customer contact centre, toll-free at 800-4420/4426, or to the police.

Penal police are investigating.