SEPoS PTA says school unsafe: Where are our cops?

DCP Junior Benjamin speaks with a student during a visit to Success Laventille Secondary School on September 8. - Ayanna Kinsale

WHILE there is some controversy over stationing police officers at schools for the new academic year, parents at one school in Port of Spain were disappointed when cops were marked absent during roll call on September 8.

South East Secondary Port of Spain, which has had its challenges with gang violence around the school and some incidents of school violence, started the new term with no officers on the compound.

Newsday visited the school on September 8, at the start of the new term, and was told a police patrol had passed a short while earlier. However, despite a brief stop and inspection, officers left the school.

The decision to omit SEPoS from the schools with cops present has left some parents bemused.

“I have not seen any as yet,” said Alana Holder Thomas, a parent and president of the school’s PTA.

“That is not to say that they have not stationed anybody. What they are doing, the SRPs that are supposed to pass out are supposed to be placed in the schools.”

A new batch of SRPs are expected to pass out on September 8.

In November last year, gunshots erupted on Nelson Street resulting in three people being injured. The shooting, which took place near South East Secondary, traumatised students and led the school to close its doors for two weeks.

Newsday was informed that officers from the IATF Hearts and Minds programme visited the school, but the visit was a regular one, which was put in place after the shooting in November.

Newsday was told that while officers frequently visit the school, they are not allowed inside without the principal’s permission.

Thomas recounted the trauma her daughter experienced during the shooting in November. She added that of all the schools that are at risk, theirs should be the ones that should have got support first.

“This is Nelson Street. Anything can happen. We are supposed to be the first school to be picked for armed security,” she said. “My daughter is now a form two student. When she was in form one during the shooting, she called me hyperventilating and she passed out on the phone. When they took the phone they explained that there was a shooting in the area.

“I decided not to pamper her. I told her, ‘You are living in Trinidad. Hearing gunshots is something that you are going to have to get accustomed to. When you hear any explosion you hit the ground.’

"At our branch, four of our officers have kids going to this school. Since then the commissioner has mandated Hearts and Minds to patrol. Police officers have come and they park on the compound, but we need more.”

Newsday asked other parents at South East whether they wanted armed police officers at the school and they saw no issue with it.

“To me all police officers, once they are in full uniform, are also equipped with firearms. It is part of their uniform. They are trained to know when to use it through the use-of-force policy,” one parent said

“A police presence will also instil a sense of discipline in the children. Children are supposed to have respect for officers in uniforms. A lot of children don’t have that and that is what the police’s presence will encourage.”

Parents also called for armed MTS guards and better lighting at night.

Newsday also visited Success Laventille Secondary. At that school, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Junior Benjamin confirmed that there were no police officers stationed at South East Secondary.

“We are working on that,” he told reporters. “Remember this was based on a roster that was given to us by the Ministry of Education. Even though there are no police officers there, you are going to see regular police presence.”

Asked whether there will in fact be an armed police presence in schools, he said the TTPS is still in the “teething process” in the initiative.

“One or two schools may be put in that category, but right now we are ensuring that we settle down and look at the schools and we will make that decision, but we will certainly have at least one or two schools (with armed police).

“The purpose of this exercise is really to support the students so in the event that anything happens in the area, the students, teachers and visitors would be safe,” Benjamin added. “It is really a defensive mechanism rather than an intimidatory one.”

Acting Vice Principal for Success Laventille Ms Barbaste Jackson said the first day, while hectic, was successful and without incident. The principal expressed her support of the Ministry of Education’s initiative, saying its aim was to "ensure the safety and well-being of all students.”

SEPOS parents: We need chairs, infrastructure

While the focus was on whether cops would be at SEPoS, parents said that was not their only concern. They said they worked tirelessly through the July/August vacation to ensure that the school was ready for reopening on September 8.

The parents said they are still waiting for support from the government and by extension the education ministry.

“We collected donations from parents that come into form one. We were able to fix the guard booth, paint and start work on the male and female toilets, but there is only so much that we can do.

“It was a lot of work. We had parents coming out every weekend.”

She said parents would work on repairing the school until as late as 7 pm. Thomas thanked the police union on Duncan Street and the Port of Spain City Corporation, which assisted in moving debris out of the school. However, Thomas said there were still several issues with regard to the infrastructure at the school.

“I inquired about the hall area. You would realise that there are broken windows there. I was told that because it is a historical site – it was the first market in Port of Spain – we were told that we couldn’t interfere with it unless we get permission from the Ministry of Education.

“Right now we don’t have enough chairs. We petitioned for chairs. This is not the first time we asked. We are hoping for donations from a corporate body. We know there are companies who donate.”