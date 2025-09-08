Man, 57, drowns at Los Iros beach

- File photo

A 57-year-old man from Quarry Village in Siparia tragically lost his life in a drowning at the Los Iros beach in Erin on the afternoon of September 7.

The victim, Selvon Ramjit, of SS Erin Road, was declared dead at the scene.

Police investigators were told that around 3.30 pm, Ranjit went into the water to bathe, and about 15 minutes later, he began experiencing difficulties.

A lifeguard on duty responded swiftly and managed to bring a motionless Ramjit back to shore, where he performed CPR.

Despite his efforts, Ramjit remained unresponsive.

EHS personnel also responded and checked for vital signs but found none.

DMO Dr Nalini Maharaj later viewed the body and declared Ramjit dead.

The body was taken to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital, pending a post-mortem examination.

The police said there were no visible marks of violence on the body.

Sgt Jaglal, PCs Ramkissoon, WPC Toussaint and other officers visited the scene.

WPC Toussaint of the Erin police station is continuing the investigation.