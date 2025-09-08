Judge warns importers over fake brands: 'Too cheap to be real'

Justice Frank Seepersad -

A HIGH COURT judge has warned importers to exercise due diligence when purchasing purported high-end merchandise for resale on the local market.

Justice Frank Seepersad issued the caution after US sportswear giants Nike Innovate CV and Puma SE succeeded in their claim against a local clothing business over thousands of seized counterfeit Nike, Air Jordan, and Puma slippers and sneakers.

At the start of what should have been the trial of Nike’s claim against DB Funstyles Clothing Ltd on September 8, the latter accepted liability. The counterfeit merchandise will now be destroyed.

Seepersad said, “I’m happy the matter has been resolved. I was actually looking forward to writing a decision in this matter because of the lack of authorities in the jurisdiction and the process that really ought to be engaged pursuant to the provisions of the (Trademark) Act.

“But I think it’s also important to register, just from a common sense perspective, for importers: if you’re buying 7,000-plus pieces of merchandise from a brand such as the first one, it really defies commercial logic that you would pay roughly US$50,000 for the product.

“That’s under $10 – probably $8 or $9 per item. And that in itself should always be a trigger that something is not right.

“It just does not accord with commercial reality, and a responsible importer in a country facing a foreign-exchange crisis would then reasonably be required to contact the company and make some attempt to verify that this is an above-board transaction and that what is being imported is authentic material, because there’s also a responsibility to the consumer.

“And, you know, when things look… and of course, it was remarkable with these products, because almost all of the security features were imitated to lure the consumer into thinking that it was an authentic product.

“So really, it’s unfortunate because the products now have to be destroyed, the defendant is out of pocket, but a little more vigilance and prudence could have avoided the situation that unfolded.”

After DB Funstyles’ concession, Seepersad approved the declaration that the company infringed on Nike and Puma’s trademarks pursuant to section 28 of the Trademark Act.

However, he did not grant a “perpetual injunction” sought by the companies, saying the act already provided measures to restrain the defendant from infringing the claimants’ trademarks. “The claimant is already protected in the jurisdiction in terms of its registration. So it has to be on a case-by-case basis if there is any future scenario.”

In 2023, the judge granted an injunction preventing the Comptroller of Customs from releasing the items to DB Funstyles, which is based in Debe. Nike and Puma were represented by attorneys Miguel Vasquez and Fanta Punch. Rajiv Sochan represented DB Funstyles.

In their application, Nike and Puma said the consignments of goods—7,300 pairs of counterfeit slippers with the word “Nike,” its trademark “Swoosh” emblem, the “Jumpman” emblem, and the “Jordan” emblem, as well as 660 pairs of fake Puma slippers with its trademark name and logo—were seized in December 2023. The consignments were assigned to DB Funstyles.

The injunction restrained Customs from releasing the fake slippers to the company pending the determination of the copyright infringement claim and also prohibited the clothing company from selling, disposing of, or parting with any of the goods until the court gave a final ruling.

Nike Innovate and Puma SE said an attempt was made to import the fake slippers in December that year. Customs detained them on reasonable suspicion that they were counterfeit, and the two companies were notified of the seizure.

The application stated that after receiving the notice of seizure, Nike and Puma began trademark infringement proceedings against DB Funstyles.

The seized merchandise, though in the custody of Customs, is physically at DB Funstyles’ establishment in Debe, separated from its regular stock. DB Funstyles will bear the cost associated with destroying the merchandise, as well as the companies’ legal costs, which are to be assessed.