Gonzales: Incompetent WASA execs left thousands in traffic

Heavy traffic on the Beetham Highway on September 8. - Ayanna Kinsale

Former Public Utilities minister and Opposition MP Marvin Gonzales has called for the removal of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) CEO and its communications manager after emergency repairs to a leak on the morning of September 8 – the first day of school – caused heavy traffic and frustration to many commuters.

Jeevan Joseph is WASA’s acting CEO and Glen Singh is the authority’s acting head of information and communications, while communications expert Ellen Lewis returned to the authority as the co-ordinator of its customer care division.

In a Facebook post, Gonzales said, “Remove your incompetent CEO and your new communications manager that were brought back in the authority.”

He said Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath should take full responsibility for the "incompetence" exhibited by WASA executives that resulted in the traffic pile-up.

In news reports on September 8, Padarath called for a full report on the matter. Padarath also said the authority should have communicated more effectively with the public about the severity of the leak along the Beetham Highway.

Gonzales’ post said this inconvenienced thousands of commuters heading into Port of Spain.

In the afternoon, WASA advised drivers using the west-bound lane of the Beetham Highway that there would be a disruption to the flow of traffic between 6.30-10 pm.

“This is in order to carry out road reinstatement works in the area of recently completed emergency pipeline repairs. The works that will be carried out will be temporary involving use of cold mix, with permanent road restoration scheduled for September 13,” its release said.

Gonzales criticised Padarath’s choice of managers and said the public must now “suffer” as a result.

He added that Padarath distanced himself by calling for a report for failure to communicate with the public.

“This is hypocrisy and insanity. Minister, the buck stops by you and you are accountable! This cannot be easily plagiarised!! Don't ask for a report, fire your incompetent managers that you inserted on the population. Remove your incompetent CEO and your new communications manager that were brought back in the authority,” Gonzales’ post said.