CoP warns parents: Keep your children in check

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro speaks with pupils of San Fernando East Secondary during a visit to six schools in the Southern Division on September 8. - Innis Francis

Students of some 50 schools nationwide started the new academic year with more than just a new intake of students, as police officers assumed their new roles at the compounds as part of a programme to combat school violence and indiscipline. But visiting some of the selected schools on September 8, Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro had a strong warning for parents.

"If you can recall, at my inauguration, I made particular statements that if parents can't control their children, the TTPS will confine them. It's not far off that we now have police officers in schools ready to respond to those immediate threats to our children who seek to have that higher education and learning.

"So, just a further warning to the parents out there, keep your children in check. The well-behaved children who are here for that particular purpose of getting an education have no reason to fear from my officers. It's those errant ones who want to bring disruption to the education facility and the system; those are the ones who have to be fearful."

His warning came while at La Romaine High School during a tour of five schools selected for the programme in South Trinidad.

He said the officers are not at the schools to be a part of the education system and would focus solely on maintaining law and order.

"If incidents should arise, police would first serve as a response to treat with that immediate threat and then, when that is over, we move to investigative methodologies that need to be applied, and if anything (like) persons need to be charged, there are particular processes to be adopted."

After visiting the La Romaine High School, San Fernando East Secondary, ⁠Ste Madeleine Secondary, ⁠Marabella North Secondary, ⁠Marabella South Secondary and ⁠Gasparillo Secondary School, Guevarro said feedback had been positive from school officials. He also met with the officers who would be stationed at the school and observed the accommodations made for the officers.

"We've been welcomed by all the teachers, even the students, members of staff. Everyone seems to be on board with the TTPS."

In October, a form-four Ste Madeleine Secondary School student allegedly cut a form-two student on a bus with a knife, prompting the school to begin checking backpacks. In December 2019, a 34-year-old father was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a form-three student during an altercation on the compound. In January 2017, four female Gasparillo Secondary students were sent on extended suspension after a video of a fight circulated on social media.

The initiative was part of the UNC-led government's manifesto for the 2025 general election. The joint Education Ministry and Homeland Security Ministry programme was announced in July. The TT Unified Teachers Association and National Parent Teachers' Association have since welcomed the initiative but strongly opposed the presence of armed officers.

Responding to concerns raised by the groups and some parents, Guevarro said: "I would say that they are in the minority."

"The majority of right-thinking parents want to see their children inside of a safe environment where they would not be bullied and extorted or beaten on a daily basis."

Acting president of the Ste Madeleine Secondary School's PTA Jamie Peters, however, said while his group had concerns about the armed officers, he did not.

"My personal view is that the officers them are well-trained."

He added, "I'm sure they would be able to handle the situations."

Last week, liaison officer for the programme, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Operations, Junior Benjamin, told Newsday officers would be armed with guns based on the risk profile of the schools. He said this would take into consideration the level of violence at the institution and crime in its community.

Former Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly labelled the entire initiative as short-sighted because it did not also strengthen student support services.

“The key is not just presence: it’s consistency. Officers must be properly supported, and their efforts complemented by trained professionals such as social workers and guidance counsellors,” she said during an Opposition Leader back-to-school drive on September 4.