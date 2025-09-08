CoP: Rescued pilot in good spirits

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro says rescued kidnap victim Daniel Kawall is in good spirits after being freed in a daring police rescue in Maraval on September 7.

Kawall, a 59-year-old Caribbean Airline pilot, was snatched sometime on September 3 and his Toyota Hilux was found abandoned in Rousillac.

On September 7, police went to a two-storey multi-apartment building on Cedar Ridge Private Road, Maraval, where they found Kawall and killed one of the kidnappers who was guarding him.

Guevarro said the police had three suspects in custody and were searching for two others.

Providing an update on September 8 after the passing-out parade at the Police Academy in St James, Guevarro said the search for the suspects was still ongoing.

He added the pilot has been reunited with his family.

“Yes, he is (in good spirits). I spoke with him personally. He's doing great.”