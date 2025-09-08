Caribs, Trinidad Northerns to meet in Marcus Minshall knockout final

Royalians player Andreas Yorke, left, is tackled by Jarrel McFarlane during a match against Northerns RFC during a TT Rugby Union league match at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on September 6. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

This year’s TT Rugby Union (TTRU) league champs Caribs RFC continued their impressive run this season when they advanced to the final of the Marcus Minshall Knockout Cup with a hard-fought 39-28 win over Harvard Rugby Club at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on September 6.

Having clinched the league title last month, Caribs will try to add more silverware when they play Trinidad Northerns in the Marcus Minshall final on September 20. In July, Caribs got their season off to a fine start when they beat Northerns 33-24 to lift the Robert Farfan Challenge Cup.

In the Marcus Minshall semifinal, Caribs got a stern test and scare from a Harvard team which jumped out to a 22-15 lead at halftime. Tries from David Gookool, Emmanuel Joseph and Leroy Wilson put put Harvard in good stead, with Nigel Ballington slotting home a pair of conversions to go along with a penalty.

For Caribs, big man Karlon “Tank” Alexander was getting warmed up as he scored his team’s first try of the game, with Marcus Daniel and Jamaal Stewart also adding tries.

Caribs had problems with their dead-ball kicking, though, and they missed all three of their conversions in the first half to trail at the break.

In the second half, Alexander found his shooting boots to aid Caribs’ cause as he had three try conversions to go along with a penalty.

Meanwhile, Anderson Joseph, Geddes Phillip and national women’s rugby coach Richard Staglon were the men to score the second-half tries as Caribs roared back to stun Harvard.

Harvard couldn’t quite find the same offensive power which saw them getting three tries in the first half as their only second-half points came via penalties from Ballington.

In the other semifinal, Korri Edwards scored two tries for Royalians while while Andrew Quash added another.

However, it wasn’t enough in the end as Northerns got a 24-15 win to advance to the final and a chance at revenge against Caribs.

Northerns finished a point behind Caribs at the conclusion of the league and will not want to finish second-best to the boys in blue and yellow for a third time this campaign.