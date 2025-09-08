800 to benefit from Jaipur Foot Fitment Camp in October

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Red House in Port of Spain on July 4. -

The Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp will come to TT at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, from October-November, the Indian High Commission announced in a press release on September 8.

The release said 800 beneficiaries will receive free artificial limbs courtesy the Indian government.

During Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to TT on July 3-4, he announced the camp would be coming to this country.

NGO Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) and the High Commission are responsible for the 50-day camp.

The release said the limb camp was being held under the patronage of the Office of the Prime Minister and the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC). It added that a ten-member BMVSS team will be stationed in TT.

The Indian government said it remained at the forefront in aiding the developmental of TT.

“Our solidarity, friendship and partnership have been steadfast and will continue to be in future,” the release said.

The commission said it looked forward to the camp’s successful execution and the positive impact it will bring to the lives of the beneficiaries and their families.

The BMVSS NGO was established in 1975 and is, globally, the largest organisation for the rehabilitation of people with lower limb disability.

It has rehabilitated over 2.4 million people with disabilities in India and 46 developing countries, the release said.

In 2018, the Indian government and BMVSS launched the Indian for Humanity programme to organise Jaipur Foot Camps all over the world.

“Under this programme, the government of India has funded and provided logistic support for holding camps in 25 countries benefiting over 17,000 people with disabilities with free artificial limbs.”

This helped physically disabled people to lead normal lives, the release said.