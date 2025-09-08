4 held for gun, drugs in South, Tobago

A Smith and Wesson revolver, two rounds of ammunition and a quantity of cocaine seized by police on September 7. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

Four people have been arrested for having a gun, ammunition and cocaine, in separate anti-crime exercises over the week in the Southern, South Western and Tobago Divisions.

A 42-year-old vendor from Fyzabad was held for having cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, while another vendor, 25, also of Fyzabad, was arrested for possession of cocaine.

The arrests were part of an intelligence-led operation, led by ACP Michael Pierre and carried out by acting ASP St Clair, in the Southern and South Western Divisions between 2 pm and 9 pm, on September 7.

It included members of the National Special Operations Unit, the Canine Unit and the National Security Special Operations Group.

In the La Romaine district, officers searched a damaged grocery trolley and found a Smith and Wesson revolver and two rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, in the Tobago Division, officers of the Divisional Task Force, Area West, held two suspects, ages 63 and 38, for having cocaine.

The exercise took place in the Scarborough district between 5 pm and 7 pm on September 7.

Investigations are ongoing.