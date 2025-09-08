1 dead, 4 wounded after Enterprise shooting

Crime-scene investigators at the scene of a shooting at Freedom Street, Enterprise, on September 7. -

Gunmen opened fire on a group of men on the night of September 7 in Enterprise, Chaguanas, killing one and wounding four others.

The police have identified the dead man as Kawandi Dixon, 38, of Freedom Street, Enterprise.

Three others, aged 29, 39 and 43, all of Freedom Street, were wounded.

On the morning of September 8, police investigators said one of the wounded men had been discharged from hospital.

The shooting happened around 11 pm on September 7, while the men were liming along Freedom Street.

Two cars, a blue Aqua and a grey Tiida, pulled up alongside them. The occupants opened fire, hitting all four.

Officers from the Central Division Task Force were among the first responders.

The victims were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where Dixon was declared dead.

The others were transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

The 29-year-old is said to be in critical condition.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, also responded and collected evidence.

No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.