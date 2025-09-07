WASA completes Sutton Street sewer line repair

A WASA crew works to replace pipeline along Sutton Street, San Fernando, on September 6. PHOTO COURTESY WASA -

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) says it has completed the replacement of 70 metres of sewer pipeline along Sutton Street, San Fernando.

WASA said the repairs, which began September 5 after the issue was identified on August 16, will benefit around 200 residents and address critical public health concerns.

In a statement on September 7, WASA said Acting CEO Jeevan Joseph was committed to resolving the problem of an overflowing manhole before the start of the 2025-2026 academic year.

“The Wastewater Services Team worked continuously, including overnight to ensure that the works were completed on schedule on September 7, before the start of the new school term and the anticipated increase in traffic,” the release said.

With the temporary reinstatement of the impacted roadway in place, WASA said permanent reinstatement is expected in the next three weeks.