Trump denies plans for regime change in Venezuela

US President Donald Trump looks to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, centre, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Dan Caine as he speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, September 5. AP PHOTO -

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has rejected claims his administration is seeking to topple Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, even as Washington escalates military operations off the South American country’s coast, increases the bounty on Maduro’s head to US$50 million, and intensifies rhetoric against his leadership.

“We’re not talking about that,” Trump told reporters on September 5, when asked if the US build-up in the southern Caribbean was aimed at regime change.

“That” referred to the ouster of Maduro, a goal Trump openly pursued during his first term. Instead, he insisted the deployments were designed to crack down on cartels smuggling drugs into the US.

Time reported on September 6 that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking after the September 2 US strike that destroyed a small boat and reportedly killed 11 people, called the Venezuelan president “effectively a kingpin of a drug narco state” and warned that Maduro “should be worried.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt went further in August, describing the Maduro government as “a narco-terror cartel.” She told reporters, “(Trump) is prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country and to bring those responsible to justice.”

The Pentagon says the naval surge – which now includes eight warships, a nuclear-powered attack submarine, surveillance planes, and thousands of troops – is a counter-narcotics mission.

The White House, according to a CBS News report, also confirmed that ten F-35 fighter jets would be stationed in Puerto Rico. The move came after it was reported that two Venezuelan F-16s allegedly conducted what US defence officials described as a “show of force” by flying low over the USS Jason Dunham, a guided-missile destroyer in the flotilla. Trump responded that if Venezuelan aircraft threatened US forces, “they’ll be shot down.”

Still, Maduro has accused the US of using counter narcotics as a pretext.

Speaking at a military base in Caracas on September 5, he said, “Venezuela is always ready for dialogue, but we demand respect. None of our differences justify a high-impact military conflict in South America.”

Earlier in the week he warned that any US action would be met with “an armed fight,” and accused US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of pushing Trump toward confrontation, “Watch out, because Mr Rubio wants to stain your hands with blood.”