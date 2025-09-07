Trinidad and Tobago must stand its ground

THE EDITOR: Home has always been the heartbeat of life in TT. It’s where families gather, a place to chil, and a refuge from the outside world. But for sometime now, that safe haven feels threatened.

A surge in ruthless home invasions is sweeping through our islands, increasingly aggressive criminals operating with complete disregard for the law. This isn’t just another crime wave; it’s a direct attack on our sense of safety and peace of mind.

The trauma from these invasions stretches far beyond stolen possessions. Yes, things can be replaced, but the emotional scars on families, especially our elderly and single parents, run deep. Imagine armed intruders shattering your peace, putting your life in jeopardy, and leaving you with a fear that lingers long after the event.

For those lucky enough not to have faced such terror, can they even grasp the horror? It’s easy to talk tough while remaining untouched, but the survivors live with a pain that’s all too real.

These vicious attackers invade, they take, they destroy, and they commit unspeakable acts. And amidst this chaos, we often find ourselves embroiled in a twisted debate about the criminals' rights. When will this madness end?

When will our leaders rise above politics to prioritise the safety of every citizen? Sure, government has started the discussion, but we now need a timeline for action. It’s time to put an end to the games. We require bold, decisive action, nothing less will do.

That’s why pushing for a Stand Your Ground law isn’t just a policy idea, it’s a moral necessity imperative for TT.

Current laws leave law-abiding citizens in a scary grey area, torn between defending their families fiercely and fearing legal consequences.

We need to draft this legislation, present it to Parliament for serious discussion, and implement it. It must affirm a basic right: the right for every citizen to use force to protect themselves and their families against violent intrusions, without the expectation to retreat. This sends a strong message to criminals: homes are not easy targets.

Their audacity reflects our perceived vulnerability. Criminals shamelessly tamper with electrical meters to disable alarms and break in. The new trend. This isn’t the work of hapless amateurs, it’s a calculated move by bold, violent predators who think they can rule the night.

This crisis calls for action that matches its urgency.

The people are fed up with feeling like prisoners in their own homes. The pain is palpable, the fear unending. We must come together to back the Stand Your Ground initiative, advocate for the complete deployment of our security forces, and, ultimately, restore the right for every citizen to feel safe behind their own door.

The very soul of our nation hinges on it.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

Via e-mail