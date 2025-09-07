Trinidad and Tobago joins in regional marine litter project

Members of staff of the Planning and Economic Affairs Ministry with close to 200 volunteers took part in the International Coastal Clean-up at Chagville, Chaguaramas in 2024. FILE PHOTO COURTESY PLANNING MINISTRY -

IN 2024 alone, over 22,000 kg of ocean trash were collected from TT’s shorelines, including significant quantities of single-use plastics.

In addressing the impact of marine litter on the environment, the Prevention of Marine Litter in the Caribbean Sea (Promar) project has been launched.

Aiming to implement a solution-driven approach to manage the problem, the programme, funded by the German Government in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme’s Cartagena Convention Secretariat, Promar is being implemented in collaboration with the governments of TT, Costa Rica, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, the British Virgin Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Suriname and Guyana.

A statement from the Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Ministry said an important part of the project was conducting an online survey on knowledge, attitudes and practices regarding marine litter and household waste.

“The survey will gain insight and data from citizens that will help to provide a baseline that can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of environmental initiatives taken during the project, as well as highlight the importance of marine conservation and the role of community involvement in addressing plastic pollution.

“The information collected will be used to guide the development of interventions and policies aimed at reducing marine litter across the region.”

Planning Minister Kennedy Swaratsingh said Promar would be instrumental as the government was serious about managing TT’s environmental resources.

He noted recent cabinet approvals related to the 2030 biodiversity targets for TT, the update of TT’s National Climate Change Policy and becoming a member of the International Coral Reef Initiative.

The ministry said, along with its agencies and through the Environmental Policy and Planning Division, it would be leading the local leg of TT International Coastal Clean-up, organised by the Caribbean Network for Integrated Rural Development at the Foreshore, Port of Spain on September 20.