Trinidad and Tobago can't do same thing over and over

The US Navy warship USS Sampson docks at a port in Panama City on August 30. - AP File photo

THE EDITOR: Albert Einstein once said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly yet expecting different results..

US warships can be considered to be at our front door and Venezuela at our back door. But in reality we have no doors around us and are vulnerable to intruders from every direction. It has always been like this and we are either at the mercy or ruthlessness of those whom have their own agendas.

TT appears caught up in a proxy World III being fought worldwide. On the surface it looks like NATO on one side and BRICS on the other – but not based on geography. American warships in the Caribbean Sea can be considered to serve a multitude of functions.

President Trump’s America First policies form the basis for all his national and geopolitical decisions. US warships are meant to thwart Venezuela’s inclinations to invade not only Guyana but also TT, as seen by President Maduro’s posturing and rhetoric for quite some time.

The warships are a blockade to unsanctioned oil tankers destined to BRICS countries and to contraband and human trafficking.

TT’s government would have examined the myriad of international strategic moves and realised that it cannot rely on past international relations practices, as some "old school" and resurrected experts have expounded.

Not only is a new world order emerging, but TT has suffered too long in many facets of daily existence. Simply put, we cannot do the same things over and over and expect different results. Forget those who would choose to remain insane.

DANIEL THOMAS

Las Cuevas