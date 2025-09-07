Travel agents advise: Don’t go to Venezuela

Trinidad and Tobago tourists disembark a Rutaca aircraft on arrival in Margarita, Venezuela, in April 2023. - File photo

TRAVEL AGENTS have advised caution when going to Venezuela.

The caution comes as tensions between the country and the US continue to escalate.

General manager of Amrals Travel Laura Baldeosingh told Newsday on August 5 that their company has been cautious about advising people to travel to Venezuela.

“Instances of unrest and riots and so on have always led us to taking that precaution,” Baldeosingh said. “I would say, for us, even at this point in time, we will divert people from Venezuela or Margarita at this point.”

A manager at Krystal Tours, who identified herself only as Suzanne, said something similar.

“I would not advise them to go to Venezuela,” she said, “because Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has suspended their route as you would have noticed.”

Travel agencies said that tensions between the US and Venezuela have not affected business for them as yet. Both Baldeosingh and Suzanne said that while there have been concerns, flights to Venezuela from TT are not particularly popular.

“Our travelling public is to Panama and the Caribbean,” she said. “It (tensions) has not really been affecting travel right now,” Suzanne said.

“As of now, in terms of travelling and moving out and returning to TT, we have not seen that really being affected,” Baldeosingh said. “Our clients have not alerted us of any concerns at all at this point, but things have not been clear for us as yet. We don’t know where TT stands.

“So if information isn’t given to the public, at that point in time, I guess the scare will start.”

Both travel agents noted that while CAL had suspended flights to Caracas, Margarita is the more popular destination for TT visitors.

Baldeosingh noted that peak season for travelling was during the July/August vacation (JAVA) and months such as September and October were more off-season. However, she said that as compared to last year, there has been no changes in the frequency of flights overall.

Suzanne said that none of her flights to Margarita have been cancelled. She added that, despite the tensions, people have still been inquiring about travel in the Caribbean for the Christmas season.

Suzanne worried that should tensions escalate, it would have an effect on business.

“Its only natural that people wouldn’t want to travel if things escalate. People would be mindful of the fact and they wouldn’t want to leave their homes. I may not want to leave my home as well, so it could eventually affect travel.”

Baldeosingh advised that people should get travel insurance in the event of any emergencies when they are abroad.

US vs V'zuela

The relationship between the US and Venezuela has been strained for years, going back as far as 2018 when President Nicolas Maduro was elected into office for a second six-year term, amid accusations of fraud, boycotts and worldwide condemnation.

Two weeks after he was sworn into office in 2019, the National Assembly, a national-level representative legislative body that exercises legislative, electoral and supervisory functions, declared Maduro’s election illegitimate. Then opposition leader Juan Guaido announced he would assume the office of interim president.

Guaido got the full support of the US with Donald Trump, then in his first stint as US President, describing Guaido as “the true and legitimate president of Venezuela” at a State of the Union address in 2020.

The political standoff between Maduro and Guaido led to increased sanctions on Venezuela from the US, adding to economic turmoil starting with the fall of the price of oil in 2014.

In 2024 Venezuela held another election with Edmundo Gonzales Urruita as the opposition leader. However Maduro was re-elected amid more accusations of fraud. The accusations along with Maduro blocking independent election observers and banning popular opposition candidates led to the US reimposing sanctions and revoking an OFAC licence in 2025 which halted TT’s ability to develop cross-border energy deals with Venezuela and effectively suspending progress on the Dragon gas deal, coveted by a Keith Rowley-led PNM government.

Over the past month the US has made significant moves against Maduro, starting with US Attorney General Pam Bondi announcing a US$50 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest. Bondi declared Maduro was “one of the most powerful drug traffickers in the world,” and said he was a threat to the US’ national security.

Within hours of that announcement, more than 4,000 troops were deployed to Caribbean waters near the Venezuelan border.

On September 1 the US carried out a strike against an alleged drug-carrying vessel in the southern Caribbean, killing 11 people which the US have labelled “narcoterrorists.”

Trump announced on his social media platforms that the military operation had targeted members of the Venezuelan Tren De Aragua gang.