TPRC, TCL partner in road repairs

Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation workers mix nibs, a by-product of cement, for road repairs along the Race Course Road, Arima on September 5. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

THE Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC) and Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) have partnered to do road restoration works in Tunapuna and environs.

TPRC chairman Josiah Austin expressed his satisfaction with this initiative during a tour of Race Course Road in Arima on September 5.

"This process is very welcome and very easy to use," Austin said.

He said the project is unique because it uses nibs, a by-product of cement manufacturing that was once considered waste.

"These nibs are now being combined with cement to create a durable and eco-friendly road surface," Austin added.

In a statement, the corporation said the project falls in the Malabar/Mausica constituency and within the local government electoral districts of Carapo and Cleaver/D’Abadie.

"This project, which transforms a vision into action, is a significant step toward developing more innovative and sustainable solutions for the region."

TCL officials who accompanied Austin on the tour expressed similar views.

They said this innovative repair solution is environmentally-friendly and can last up to 20 years.