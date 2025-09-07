TKR women suffer close defeat to Amazon Warriors in WCPL opener

Lizelle Lee of Trinbago Knight Riders bats during the Women's 2025 Massy Caribbean Premier League match against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium in Guyana, on September 6. Photo by Ashley Allen - CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images -

Trinbago Knight Riders women (TKR-W) succumbed to defeat by six runs versus Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening fixture of the 2025 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) T20 at Providence Stadium, East Bank Demerara, on September 6.

After the hosts put on 129/7 from their 20 overs, batting first, TKR-W batters were kept at bay owing to the Warriors’ aggressive bowling attack, and restricted to 123/9.

Stafanie Taylor (45) and Raeleanna Grimmond (33) put on a stern 70-run top-order stance for the Guyana franchise after losing opener Amy Hunter (three) eight balls into the innings.

Taylor struck five fours and one six while Grimmond smacked four fours and one six to lead their scorers. Chedean Nation scored 21 from 15 balls while Australian right-hander Laura Harris hit 14.

Topping the bowling for TKR-W was Australian left-arm spinner Jessica Jonassen who snared 2/18. Samara Ramnath (1/19), Jahzara Claxton (1/24) and Shikha Pandey (1/29) bagged one each.

In their turn at the crease, the visitors had a strong start from opener Lizelle Lee (36) but the opposite from Rashada Williams, who only made one from 14 powerplay deliveries.

Jonassen (22) and Lee constructed a neat 40-run stance to take TKR-W to 65/2. But when the former perished, the Knight Riders found it hard to build lasting partnerships.

Skipper Deandra Dottin (14) and Claxton (15) added runs to their chase, but only single-digit scores came from the remaining batters as TKR-W, needing 16 from the final over, did not have the depth to take them over the line.

Guyanese off-spinner Ashmini Munisar (3/21) was the chief destroyer for the Warriors while Harris (3/25) surprised her opponents with a rare spell, which reaped great dividends. Karishma Ramharack had 1/22.

After the match, defeated skipper Dottin said she was pleased with her team's bowling effort and also shocked to see Harris deliver her shocking spell.

"It's only when we strayed off the lengths, they punished us for boundaries. And I wasn't even looking for her (Harris) to bowl, and I thought it may be a good opportunity to target, but unfortunately it got away in the end," Dottin said.

When asked if the team had any batting concerns, Dottin said they didn't "play smartly."

"We could have knocked it around a little more. I still think we didn't capitalise on the bad balls. We have to regroup, covering where we went wrong and coming back positively."

Matches continue on September 7 with defending champions Barbados Royals women taking on the Warriors at Providence from 2 pm.

TKR-W’s next match bowls off on September 13 against the Warriors in a rematch at the same venue from 4 pm.

Summarised scores:

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS WOMEN 129/7 (20 overs) (Stafanie Taylor 45, Raeleanna Grimmond 33, Chadian Nation 21 not out, Laura Harris 14; Jess Jonassen 2/18 vs TKR WOMEN 123/9 (20 overs) (Lizelle Lee 36, Jess Jonassen 22, Jahzara Claxton 15, Deandra Dottin 14; Ashmini Munisar 3/21, Laua Harris 3/25). GAW won by six runs.