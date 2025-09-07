Sobers: Trinidad and Tobago maintains diplomatic ties with Venezuela

Sean Sobers -

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers is reaffirming that TT maintains strong relations with both the US and Venezuela, even as tensions in the region continue over drug trafficking and recent military action.

"We still share very close diplomatic ties with the people of Venezuela," Sobers said.

Sobers highlighted that there was no tension between TT and Venezuela.

He added that he recently had a cordial discussion with the Venezuelan ambassador, who is also the acting dean of the diplomatic corps.

Sobers, who is also the MP for Tabaquite, said TT had long been affected by transnational crime and welcomed international support to combat it.

"Our position remains the same. The Americans have made it clear that their intervention in the region is to combat transnational crime. TT and some other countries have been disproportionately affected," Sobers said.

He spoke to reporters while visiting a preschool in Gasparillo on September 7 ahead of the opening of the academic year.

Sobers added that while TT had previously received logistical and technical assistance from larger nations, the country had not "reaped the fruits" it had hoped for.

"Physical intervention at this juncture, we welcome it. Other Eastern Caribbean countries have also seen a rise in transnational crime. All right-thinking members of society will welcome this intervention," Sobers said.

He responded to the controversial remarks by Venezuela's Popular Power for Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Diosdado Cabello, about "a drunk who governs" TT.

Sobers described the comment as "unfortunate," adding, "such statements have been made for quite some time."

Sobers said the Venezuelan minister was free to make his statements and comments, and "we are free to make our own."

Sobers also referenced Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro, highlighting a reduction in crime.

Despite US warships and troops being deployed in the Southern Caribbean, and the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Venezuela and the US, Sobers said fisherfolk have nothing to fear unless they go at sea for illegal means.

Meanwhile, the local authorities continue to investigate the discovery of the decomposing body of a man found along the seashore in Cumana, Toco, on September 5.

The body bore reddish marks on the face, back and chest that appeared consistent with an explosion.

The victim's right arm and right leg were partially amputated, and a piece of cloth was tied around his neck.

The discovery has fueled speculation that it may be linked to the September 2 US military strike on a Venezuelan vessel allegedly carrying drugs bound for TT.

Eleven people were reported killed in that operation, although Venezuelan officials claimed the video of the strike was AI-generated.