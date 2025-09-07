Secretary General: 2nd Caricom-Africa Summit, a homecoming

Dr Carla Barnett -

Caricom secretary general Dr Carla Barnett has described the Second Caricom-Africa Summit as a "homecoming," saying the event also represented a "tangible manifestation" of their commitment to bridging the historical divide and reaffirming familial bonds.

"I am moved by its significance as leaders from the African continent and the African diaspora, the Sixth Region of the African Union (AU), assemble to build on the foundation of our shared history and the fraternal bonds forged by our forebears," she said in her address at the opening ceremony.

The event was held on September 7 at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and the Caricom Secretariat shared the speech via a media statement.

Barnett described the event as historic, as it was the first in-person gathering since the inaugural summit in 2021, which occurred virtually.

She underscored that Caricom and Africa remained "connected through an enduring spirit and a shared heritage" despite centuries of separation by an ocean, a colonial system and an international economic order.

"This shared heritage, informed by a horrific range of violent displacements and the ensuing struggles for freedom and self-determination, has produced a vast diaspora of people of African descent, defining themselves differently, yet all looking to Africa as our historical birthplace."

She also highlighted enhanced collaboration since the first summit, in areas such as health, mass media, transportation, trade and investment and in reigniting people-to-people contact.

Barnett cited the operationalisation of the Caricom-AU MoU and the launch of the Health Development Partnership for Africa and the Caribbean (HeDPAC).

She also highlighted the second meeting of Caricom and African Health Ministers, held ahead of the summit.

The secretary general also spoke of Caricom's partnership with Afreximbank, which established its Caribbean headquarters in Barbados. She also highlighted the hosting of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) in four Caricom member states since 2022.

"These initiatives address priority areas for both Caricom and Africa, and this co-operation will contribute positively to sustainable development and facilitate better livelihoods for our people," the secretary general said.

She acknowledged that there was still much work to be done, such as joint advocacy on reforming the international financial infrastructure through the Bridgetown Initiative.

Critical areas also centred on how climate change had an impact on the Caribbean and the African continent.

"We, together, account for approximately six per cent of the global emissions that cause the global warming that fuels climate change, but we are bearing an inordinate burden of the impact," Barnett told the gathering.

On transportation challenges between the Caribbean and Africa, she highlighted the value of a multi-lateral air services agreement, adding that it would be discussed further.

Barnett said there were already positive impacts on the bilateral front, such as the joint venture between Antigua and Barbuda and Nigeria for LIAT 2020, which aimed to provide necessary inter-island connectivity for the movement of goods and people.

"Increased trade and investment by our private sectors remain urgent and critical if our two regions are to attain the development potential that is both necessary and possible," she said.

She believes that is "undeniable potential" in the partnerships between both regions.

"Further solidifying this partnership would stand as testament to the enormous benefits of South-South cooperation, which has become an urgent necessity given the rapid changes in the international order," she said.

"It also reflects the reality of our contemporary world. Just decades ago, many of our countries fought for independence and faced great hardships in our movement for self-determination."

Barnett charged that many people had no personal recollection of colonial rule.

"We stand today as a bloc of developing nations determined to secure a prosperous future for our people. We recognise but are undaunted by the challenges ahead of us, for we recognise that our combined strength is a formidable asset."

She referred to the Caricom Reparations Commission as being at the vanguard of the movement for more than a decade.

Barnett concluded that the summit acknowledged the injustice of colonialism and the Transatlantic Slave Trade and called for a united demand for fair compensation for the suffering caused to millions.

She added that new plans and a declaration from the summit would send a strong message of unity and commitment to the cause.