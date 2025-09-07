Rethinking literacy in TT: The power of visual and performing arts integration

EVERY YEAR on September 8, the world celebrates International Literacy Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness of the vital role literacy plays in building more just, peaceful and sustainable societies.

Literacy is more than just the ability to read and write: it is a gateway to opportunity, empowerment, and social inclusion.

In TT, as we reflect on the significance of literacy, it is time to rethink our approach to literacy education – moving beyond traditional methods to embrace innovative, holistic strategies that truly engage young learners.

One promising approach is the integration of visual and performing arts (VPA) into literacy development. This approach recognises that literacy is not confined to printed words alone, but is deeply connected to multiple forms of expression and communication. By weaving the arts into literacy instruction, educators can enhance vocabulary, improve communication and comprehension skills, foster critical thinking, build fine motor skills and provide rich, multi-sensory learning experiences that make literacy meaningful and memorable.

Why rethink literacy?

Traditional literacy instruction often focuses heavily on phonics and rote memorisation. While these methods have their place, they may not fully engage all learners or address the diverse ways children understand and express language. Many children learn best when they are actively involved in their learning through multiple senses and modes of expression.

The arts – visual arts like drawing and painting, and performing arts such as drama, music, and dance – offer dynamic pathways to literacy that tap into children’s creativity, emotions, and cultural experiences.

Integrating these art forms into literacy instruction can transform classrooms into vibrant learning environments where children develop essential literacy skills naturally and joyfully.

The arts as a gateway to language and literacy

The arts provide rich contexts for language development. Drama activities, for example, encourage children to use new words, practise verbal interaction and explore emotional vocabulary as they role-play different characters and scenarios.

This active use of language helps expand vocabulary and improve oral communication skills, which are foundational for reading comprehension and writing.

Visual arts also contribute significantly to language development. When children analyse paintings, sculptures or photographs, they learn to describe what they see, make inferences and tell stories about the images. This process builds visual literacy, the ability to interpret and make meaning from visual information, which complements traditional literacy skills and enhances overall comprehension.

Engaging with the arts requires children to observe, ask questions and think critically. For instance, interpreting a piece of artwork or a dramatic scene involves understanding context, perspective and symbolism.

These higher-order thinking skills are directly transferable to reading comprehension, in which students must analyse texts, infer meaning and evaluate information.

Moreover, storytelling through the arts, whether through painting a narrative scene or performing a story, helps children grasp narrative structure, sequence events and understand cause and effect. These are key components of literacy that support both reading and writing development.

Building the foundations for writing and learning

Writing is a complex skill that depends on fine motor control. Visual arts activities such as painting, drawing, cutting and sculpting strengthen the small muscles in children’s hands and fingers, preparing them for the physical demands of writing.

These activities also improve hand-eye co-ordination and spatial awareness, which are important for letter formation and handwriting.

The arts engage multiple senses simultaneously – sight, sound, movement and touch – creating rich, multi-sensory learning experiences. This approach helps children connect new information to prior knowledge, making learning more memorable and effective. For example, combining music with storytelling can reinforce phonemic awareness and rhythm, while dance can help children internalise patterns and sequences that support literacy skills.

Celebrating our heritage through arts-integrated literacy

TT boasts a vibrant cultural heritage rich in visual and performing arts traditions, from Carnival and steelpan music to storytelling and folk art. These cultural expressions are not only sources of national pride but also powerful tools for engaging children in literacy learning.

Integrating local arts into literacy instruction makes learning culturally relevant and meaningful, fostering a stronger connection between children’s home and school experiences.

For example, using calypso or folktales in drama activities can enhance children’s understanding of narrative and language while celebrating their cultural identity.

Visual arts projects inspired by local festivals or landscapes can stimulate creativity and vocabulary development.

This culturally responsive approach supports inclusive education and helps bridge gaps between diverse learners.

Call to action for teachers and policymakers

To realise the benefits of arts-integrated literacy, both teachers and policymakers must embrace a shift in mindset and practice.

For teachers: Professional development is essential to equip educators with the skills and confidence to integrate visual and performing arts into literacy instruction effectively.

Teachers need training in how to design arts-based literacy activities, assess emergent literacy skills through the arts and create inclusive classrooms that value creativity alongside academic learning. Collaboration among educators, artists and community members can enrich teaching practices and provide ongoing support.

For policymakers: Education policies should recognise and promote the integration of the arts as a core component of early childhood literacy programmes. This includes allocating resources for teacher training, curriculum development and materials that support arts integration.

Policymakers can also foster partnerships with cultural organisations and artists to bring authentic arts experiences into schools.

Monitoring and evaluation frameworks should be adapted to capture the multifaceted outcomes of arts-integrated literacy, including social-emotional development and cultural engagement.

Looking ahead: building a literate, creative nation

As TT continues to strive for higher literacy rates and more equitable education, rethinking literacy through the lens of visual and performing arts offers a promising path forward.

The arts enrich literacy learning by making it more engaging, meaningful and culturally relevant. By embracing an integrated approach, educators can nurture not only proficient readers and writers but also creative, critical thinkers prepared to thrive in a complex world.

This International Literacy Day, let us commit to supporting innovative literacy strategies that honour the whole child and the rich cultural tapestry of TT. Through the power of the arts, we can build a more literate, just and vibrant society for generations to come.

Mary Cuffy is an early childhood educator.