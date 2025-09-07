Psychologist weighs pros, cons of cops in schools

Victoria Siewnarine-Geelalsingh -

A CLINICAL psychologist believes there are pros and cons to the government’s decision to introduce police officers in schools as a measure to reduce student violence and indiscipline.

Victoria Siewnarine-Geelalsingh told Newsday a child’s development is influenced by a series of interconnected environmental systems, from the immediate surroundings (microsystem) to broader cultural contexts (macrosystyem).

She said a positive, integrated officer can help the connections between school and home or school and community to function more smoothly by being a trusted bridge between these worlds.

Siewnarine-Geelalsingh, president-elect of the Trinidad & Tobago Association of Psychologists, said, “For a child living in a community with strained police relations, a positive interaction with an officer in the safe system of school can potentially reshape their entire view of authority and safety, creating a more supportive ecological model for development.”

She alluded to a psychological theory, Attachment Theory by Bowlby & Ainsworth, which highlights positive adult relationships.

Suewnarine-Geelalsingh said this theory emphasises the importance of a secure attachment to a primary caregiver for healthy emotional and social development.

She added subsequent works expanded this to the importance of secure relationships with other non-parental adults.

A well-trained, supportive officer, Siewnarine-Geelalsingh said, can act as a secure base for students, particularly those lacking stable adult figures at home.

“By being consistently available, responsive and supportive, the officer can provide a sense of safety that allows the child to explore their environment and learn effectively.

“This secure relationship can be a powerful protective factor, buffering against stressors of bullying and contributing to resilience.

She said the officer becomes a “connected adult” whose presence reduces anxiety and promotes prosocial behaviour.

Siewnarine-Geelalsingh said people are more likely to obey the law and view authority as legitimate if they believe the processes for making decisions and exercising authority are fair and transparent.

“Unfortunately, many victims of school violence report favouritism by some teachers/persons in authority.”

She said when officers interact with students in ways that are perceived as fair, respectful and neutral by, for example, listening to all sides of a story explaining their actions, they foster trust and legitimacy in the law.

“Students must learn to comply with rules because they see them as just, not merely out of fear of punishment. This can lead to long term positive civic engagement and respect for the law.”

On the flip side, Siewnarine-Geelalsingh said there are some challenges to installing law enforcement within the school environment.

She said deviance is not inherent to an act but is a consequence of the application of rules and labels by others.

“When an individual is labelled as deviant or criminal, they may internalise that label, leading to further deviant behaviour, a process known as self-fulfilling prophecy.”

She added, “This is the core mechanism of the school-to-prison pipeline. An officer’s intervention applies a powerful ‘criminal’ label to a student for behaviour (a fight, disobedience) that was previously handled as a disciplinary matter.

“The student may internalise this criminal identity, ‘I am a bad child,’ ‘I am a criminal,’ which can lead to shame, stigma, decreased self-esteem and further disengagement from school, ultimately increasing the likelihood of future offending.”

Siewnarine-Geelalsingh said institutional betrayal occurs when an institution that a person depends on for safety and well-being causes them harm.

“The harm is exacerbated by the violation of trust. The school is an institution where children are mandated to attend and are taught to trust as a safe, supportive environment.

“When that institution introduces a police officer who then intervenes in a way that may traumatise a student, it constitutes a profound institutional betrayal.”

She said the psychological damage from betrayal trauma can be severe, leading to intense shame, hypervigilance and complex PTSD.

“It shatters the child’s fundamental sense of safety and trust in the world. It can also create challenges for the purpose of school which is to learn and foster positive social skills and friendships.”