PM: International Literacy Day, school reopening ‘a wonderful coincidence’

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

WITH the UN International Literacy Day 2025 and the start of the TT academic school year, both of which fall on the same day, September 8, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC has called the timing a “wonderful coincidence,” highlighting the importance of both occasions.

“This wonderful coincidence reminds us that literacy is the very key that opens the doors of learning, opportunity, and hope,” she said in a statement on September 7.

“To every child entering school, know that your education is your greatest power.”

Persad-Bissessar highlighted that thousands of children were set to return to classrooms and that this year’s theme for International Literacy Day was Promoting literacy in the digital age.

“Every book you read, every lesson you learn, and every assignment you complete brings you closer to your dreams. Literacy is not only about reading and writing; it is the key that unlocks confidence, creativity, and opportunity in a world transformed by technology,” Persad-Bissessar said.

“Your government has been working tirelessly to ensure schools are ready, safe, and welcoming. Our school-repair programme has been ongoing, so classrooms are fit for learning.”

Persad-Bissessar highlighted that her government also introduced strong anti-bullying measures at high-risk schools, insisting that no child should feel unsafe or silenced in their pursuit of knowledge.

“Alongside these efforts, we continue to equip our schools with the tools of the future – including books, laptops, internet access, and digital resources – so that every child, regardless of their circumstances, can thrive,” she said.

“Throughout my many decades of public life, I have consistently prioritised children at the heart of national development.”

She cited the laptop programme and the establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development as part of her vision to ensure that no child is left behind, especially in the digital age.

She offered the very best wishes to all children, urging them to embrace learning with joy and courage.

To teachers, principals and parents, she extended her gratitude for their love, guidance and sacrifices.

She concluded: “Together, as one nation, let us remember that it truly takes a village to raise a child. Let us commit to raising a generation that reads, learns, dreams, and achieves, so that our future is bright and our people continue to progress.”