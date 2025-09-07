Nuestra Cancion ushers in Parang History Month

Parang band Amantes De Parranda. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Bavina Sookdeo

NUESTRA CANCION (Our Song) is the theme for Parang History Month 2025, as the National Parang Association of TT (NPATT) leads the annual observance signalling the start of the parang season.

The official launch takes place September 7 at Mille Fleurs in Port of Spain with a panel discussion and the unveiling of the calendar of events, which will highlight both the Senior and Junior Parang Festivals.

Parang History Month is a time to reflect on and celebrate the rich heritage of parang music in TT. Derived from the Spanish word “parranda,” meaning a festive spree or celebration, parang in TT has become synonymous with the joy of Christmas. Traditionally, parranderos move from house to house, filling communities with lively music, dance and the sharing of food and drink.

This month of festivity has been growing in significance since it was launched as a public awareness initiative in 2018. NPATT public relations officer Joanne Briggs explained that the Parang History Month was the brainchild of the association’s current president, Alicia Jaggasar, who wanted to give the artform and its icons due recognition. According to Briggs, while the country’s connection to its Spanish roots is evident through place names like San Fernando and San Juan, parang itself has not always had the platform it deserves. The association sought to change that by using this artform as a means to educate and engage the public. “We decided to use parang, being one of the artforms that emerged from our Hispanic heritage, to tell its history,” Briggs related.

Parang History Month then became an opportunity to bring greater visibility to this traditional music. “As soon as September reaches, you would hear new soca music because of Carnival preparations, which outweighed the intention of Christmas and parang. So, starting in September gives us a head start, like a precursor to the parang season,” she said.

When asked why Nuestra Cancion was chosen as the theme for the month, Briggs said it was selected “because we are looking at the aspects of composition through the panel and the workshop. The theme is inspired by Dr Sylvia Moodie’s work El Cancionero in which she looks at the Spanish language used in aguinaldos or parang songs that we sing. Auginaldos (plural) means gift. So when a parrandero arrives at your home, the gift of song is what is offered to the host of the home.”

The panel discussion brings together an impressive lineup of voices:

● George Carter of Amantes de Parranda will explore the construction of aguinaldos.

● Robert Persaud of Los Parranderos de UWI will reflect on learning about the parranderos who came before him.

● Alicia Jaggasar of Los Alumnos de San Juan will share insights as a composer of aguinaldos.

● Andreina Briceno Ventura-Brown of Herencia Venezolana, a Venezuelan national living in TT, will compare traditions across borders.

For the workshop, to be held on September 14 at San Juan Boys’ and Girls’ Government primary schools, Gail Ganpat of Buenos Parranderos, a former Spanish teacher at St George’s College and a judge for the Junior Parang Festival will look at the lyrical structure which includes rhyming schemes, the art of story-telling as in singing about the anunciacion (Angel Gabriel speaks to Mary) and nacimiento (birth of Christ), and simple Spanish syntax.

One of the most anticipated events is the Junior Parang Festival, which continues to draw large crowds each year.

According to Briggs, Junior Parang could be considered a must-attend event during the parang season. “The two-day event (day one for primary schools, day two for secondary schools) has always been well attended and we look forward to seeing what happens this year,” she said. “The children are very dedicated to performing the artform, and it is a wonder to see them on stage using the lyrics and celebrating the gift that we all have.”

Briggs noted that while parang continues to evolve, it remains deeply rooted in tradition. “Culture never stays still, but that does not mean traditional roots are going to fade away,” she explained. Reflecting on the association’s Parang Under the Stars event in July, she recalled a young band performing Rio Mazanares and engaging a youthful audience, who eagerly joined in singing when invited. That same band also paid tribute to the Lara Brothers. For Briggs, these moments highlight that parang is “in safe hands.”

She said, “I think they (next generation parranderos) are able to adapt but they know where the root of the tradition is and they will always go back to that.”

For Briggs, the commitment of the younger generation ensures that parang’s future is secure. That same dedication to preservation and growth has long been at the heart of the NPATT. Founded in 1971 by the late Errol Mohammed, a visionary with a deep passion for parang, the association was established to unite the growing number of parang bands across the country under one umbrella. Today, with over 35 affiliated bands and more than 50 primary and secondary schools engaged in its junior division, the association has grown into a national institution, playing a vital role in preserving and promoting one of TT’s most cherished musical traditions.

Its mission goes far beyond seasonal performances, focusing instead on preservation, promotion, and propagation through revenue-generating initiatives, public awareness campaigns, and educational outreach. Even during the covid19 pandemic, the organisation stayed true to this mandate, hosting online workshops in Spanish, instrumental training, and lyrical composition – keeping the music and the culture alive. In recent years, it has also launched an orchestra – the Orquestra Nacional de Parang de Trinidad y Tobago – and a cultural tent, Mi Casa.

Despite its evolution, the heart of parang remains the same – joyfully celebrating the birth of Christ through song and community.

Reflecting on its role in shaping the nation’s identity, Briggs said, “Trinidad is the only English-speaking Caribbean country that has a Hispanic tradition as part of its cultural makeup. I am aware that some think because of our colonial connections with Spain, parang may be part of that construct. But the box bass is Trinidadian, it was made here, parang is ours.”