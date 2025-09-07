No risk to humans but pig disease causes pork vendor to feel pinched

Pork vendor Devon Oliver shows a piece of leg at the indoor Arima Market on December 8, 2024. Oliver says pork sales have slowed over recent months since it was announced that local pigs had contracted Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS). FILE PHOTO - Angelo Marcelle

AT least one pork vendor in Trinidad is voicing concerns following reports of a pig-related disease that has left customers sceptical and has shaken their confidence in the local meat market.

Devon Oliver sells at the Arima indoor market, and the situation has already begun to affect business. For the past seven years, after taking over the business from his father, who had been in the trade for more than two decades, he says the fallout has been significant.

“I took over from my father seven years ago, but he was in the fish business, and now he sells both pork and beef. When this thing came out, I had to start researching for myself to understand if it could affect humans,” the vendor explained.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (MALF) confirmed in July that more than 250 pigs would have to be culled and buried following T&T’s first confirmed case this year of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)

Oliver said the first sign of trouble came about a year ago, when a major pork supplier had to be shut down without much public explanation.

“It was a big, reputable company. When I heard about the shutdown, I started reading up on it and asking questions. I wanted to be sure it wasn’t something that would affect us or our customers.

"I felt safe knowing that I don't really buy from small farmers. I buy only from reputable certified farms. When I heard about the disease, I went and researched and saw that it (PRRS) doesn't affect humans."

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, PRRS, also known as blue-ear disease, is a widespread disease affecting domestic pigs. The symptoms include reproductive failure, pneumonia and increased susceptibility to secondary bacterial infection.

Despite a reassurance by MALF on its website on August 05, that pigs with PRRS posed no risk to human health the disease caused a wave of uncertainty among consumers.

“Customers started asking if the meat was safe. Some stopped buying completely, while others cut back and only buy a little now and then. Interestingly, while pork sales dipped, beef sales have surged in recent weeks.

“Beef is selling out faster these days because people are looking for alternatives. But don't feel it's just me losing sales. There is a vendor that sells next to me. He, too, is losing a lot of sales,” the vendor noted.

Concerns over government oversight

Oliver also expressed frustration over what he described as insufficient government response and public education on the matter. “Nobody came to talk to us about it. One person from Consumer Affairs came around to check sanitary conditions, but we got no real guidance. We had to go and research everything ourselves.”

He believes this lack of clarity has made things worse for small businesses like his.

“If people don’t trust the meat, it’s the small vendors like us who feel it the most. We need the government to step in and educate the public so we can rebuild customer confidence,” he urged.

Despite the unease, Oliver stressed that he trusts his suppliers and is confident in the safety of his products.

“Yes, I eat what I sell. I wouldn’t put anything on my table that I don’t trust,” he said firmly.

He is now calling on the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies to launch a public-information campaign to clarify the safety of pork on the market and provide regular updates on health inspections.

“The government needs to educate the public. If there’s a problem, we need to know. If it’s safe, the people need to hear it from officials,” the vendor emphasised.

As the uncertainty continues, many small meat sellers fear long-term financial losses if consumer confidence isn’t restored soon.

Minister of Agriculture, Land & Fisheries Ravi Ratiram was contacted to give an update on whether the ministry had contained the disease. No update has been released by the minister or MALF up to the time of publishing.