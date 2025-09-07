My back to school wish list

DEBBIE JACOB

I have had the good fortune to teach English, ancient world History and Caribbean history at the International School of Port of Spain, the Youth Training Centre (YTC) and Port of Spain Prison.

After visiting many schools across this country to spread the gospel of why reading is essential, I can unequivocally say most students are eager to learn and read – once they find relevant books relatable to challenges they face in life.

Students have inspired me to be a better teacher and writer and to think deeply about the true meaning of education. As a new school year begins, here are my wishes for the students of this nation.

Go to school to learn – not just to get good grades. Challenge yourself to think deeper. Be a critical thinker. Explore your subjects beyond the textbook. Read books that are related to the subjects you take so you can get interesting, supplementary information.

30 minutes a day for leisure reading – this is not difficult because you spend much more time than that on your phone or on social media. The more you read, the better you will be at writing. It helps you to understand yourself and others better. Reading builds empathy, comprehension and analytical skills. Read a variety of fiction and nonfiction.

Give teachers a chance – pay attention in class. Don’t waste time or misbehave. You are being unfair to others when you disrupt class, and in the long run, you are being unfair and cheating yourself whenever you waste a class.

Take good notes – Note-taking has become unfashionable in some academic circles, but it helps you to focus in class. Studies show we only retain about 20 per cent of what we hear. The action of listening and writing allows you to process information and remember it later. Review your class notes every evening.

Special study space – If it’s your room, make sure you have a desk or a table, all your supplies you need – pencils, pen and paper, and your school books. Make it an enjoyable space, pleasant, but not distracting.

Do homework same time daily – and make time for some long-term studying so you don’t have to cram for tests. Shut your phone off and put it out of sight. Don’t entertain any interruptions from friends or family. Distractions derail your concentration.

Ask parents for support – including setting boundaries for siblings disturbing you while studying. If you have chores to do, agree on a given time that fits into your study schedule.

Form a study group – One day a week or on the weekend, study with friends. Make sure everyone is committed to staying on task.

Hold each other accountable for covering material and staying on task. A study group breaks the monotony of studying alone and motivates you. Friendly competition and collaboration are a winning combination.

Exercise daily – Play a sport or find an exercise you like. Martial arts are a good practice. Exercise and sports build discipline, relieve stress, and give you more energy in the long run. Life doesn’t have to stop just because you’re in school. Too many parents and students make the mistake of feeling there is no time for exercise during school days. That’s a big mistake.

Set academic goals – Choose a challenging subject and talk to your teachers about how to improve your grade, or they could be organisational goals. Challenge yourself not to procrastinate. Create a plan that extends beyond the classroom to master a subject. Conduct research online to help you achieve your goal.

Reward yourself – Promise yourself a movie, a lime with your friends, or a fun activity on the weekend if you meet the goals you set for your studies during the week. School isn’t supposed to be drudgery. It should be fun. Don’t just fill your weekends with extra lessons or studying.

Get enough sleep – Nothing helps your performance better in school than a good night's rest. It elevates your mood and helps you to focus. Don’t study late into the night. Check this site for some sleeping tips. https://kidshealth.org/en/teens/tips-sleep.html

Don't waste time – If you have a long commute to school, don’t waste that time. Instead, listen to an audiobook to build your listening skills. Audio books are a good way to supplement your reading.

Foster right attitude – Chalk up much of the success you’ll accomplish this year to your attitude towards school and your preparation. Hit the ground running, and have a great school year!