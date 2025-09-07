Lendore Village Hindu school gets classroom upgrade

KFCTT brand lead Trisha Baksh, second from left, and Pennacool.com head of marketing and client relations Renuisha Jattan, centre, join Lendore Hindu Primary School principal Mahadeo Sieunarine, fourth from right, staff and students in celebrating an upgrade of one of its classrooms. PHOTO COURTESY CJ COMMUNICATIONS -

Standard four students at Lendore Village Hindu Primary can look forward to an upgraded classroom for the new school term.

Pennacool.com Caribbean Ltd and KFC TT partnered for the upgrade, which included refurbished student desks and benches, the installation of a new cabinet and a new teacher’s desk and chair.

The classroom also received a new projector and whiteboard. Students were also equipped with stationery. The school also received a new national flag which was hoisted.

Brand Lead at KFC, Trisha Baksh said, “At KFC, we believe that when you step into a space that inspires you, you begin to believe in your own potential even more.

“Our wish is for this classroom to be filled with laughter, learning and limitless possibilities.”

“We wanted to support students by creating an environment where education feels exciting and empowering,” said head of marketing and client relations at Pennacool.com, Renuisha Jattan.

“Thanks to KFC, we’ve given this classroom a fresh new look, and together, we’ll continue to walk alongside students on their journey, right through to the SEA exam.”