Last-minute back-to-school shoppers face high prices in Port of Spain

Mohammed Book Store on Henry Street, Port of Spain is packed with shoppers getting last-minute textbooks and stationary on September 6. Photo by Janelle De Souza - Photos by Janelle De Souza

“It is what it is.”

That was the response of shoppers as they commented on the prices of goods as they looked for back-to-school supplies, from text books and stationary to uniforms and underclothes, in Port of Spain on September 6.

Shoppers ran the gamut of preparedness with some looking for a few last-minute items while others needed everything for the start of school year on September 8. They all braved the crowds of people and the intermittent rain to get what they needed for their children.

Nicole Braveboy from Arima admitted she had only started shopping for her son and daughter’s school supplies that day. She needed uniforms, textbooks, stationary and sneakers.

“Things hard. You have to spend the time to make the money. But coming down to the end, you just have to make the time and find the money to make things happen. The price of everything is up. The only thing not rising is people salary.”

She said people needed the supplies so they had to buy them regardless of the prices, and many did not have the time to shop around to look for the best price. She was resigned to that fact.

Ralph Trimmingham from Diego Martin was also one of those who needed everything for his seven-year-old son Rishon.

He explained his son was home schooled since January and he had his wife forgot Rishon was going back to a physical school in September, for which Rishon was excited. He added that Rishon attended a camp for five weeks over the July/August vacation to get him back into the habit of socialising with other children, and his son was ready to see his friends again.

He added that his wife knew at which stores to visit to get everything they needed so it was an easy day of shopping despite some long lines.

Melissa Nedd from St James had only a few odds and ends to buy for her ten-year-old son like vests, socks and fruits for his snacks. She also had to buy him new glasses.

“We got the majority of the important things about two weeks ago but the glasses, there wasn’t much variety but we finally made the decision and came to get them today,” she said.

With her son standing quietly beside her, she expressed the hope that none of the children shopping with their parents that day got sick from getting wet in the rain, or there may be a rash of illness during the first few weeks of school.

Gemma Romany from Maraval took her granddaughter, six, shopping for stationary and some miscellaneous items on Charlotte Street. But she was heading to the mall to buy sneakers because the city stores were too crowded and the rain was unpleasant.

Asked why she waited to shop at the last minute, she blamed her daughter for not telling her what was needed earlier. She said, “People are just not getting the time off from work to shop during the week and, by the time they finish at 4 pm or 5pm, the stores are closing. Now we just have to make sure it happens.”

One mother said she used a personal shopper to get the school supplies for her three children, and their uniforms were bought at their schools on registration day. So the only reason she was in town was to get some toiletries and accessories she did not think of previously.

A father from San Juan was shopping for fruits with his son, 12, on Charlotte Street. He said he was buying produce which would be used to prepare snacks and meals for school, while his wife was a street away looking for used text books at various book stores and stalls.

Tara Lee from Arima and her 14-year-old son were not even in town to shop as they already had everything prepared for Monday. She said her son’s bag was packed, his sneakers cleaned, his uniform ironed and his hair cut.

They were only passing through town on their way to spend time with some family and friends.