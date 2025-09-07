Landon loves taekwondo

Landon Maharaj strikes a taekwando stance. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Landon Israel Maharaj is a shining example of determination and growth, balancing academic brilliance while excelling in extra-curricular activities.

Landon, representing the south-based club Palmiste Taekwondo, brought home a gold medal from the National Taekwondo Championship held at the National Cycling Velodrome in Couva on August 23.

He competed in the six-to-seven-year-old yellow belt and green stripe sparring category.

On his latest feat, Landon said with a shy smile, “I felt proud. At first, I thought I would lose, but I tried my best.”

“I love taekwondo. My favourite is the high kicks.”

He enters standard two at the Vistabella Presbyterian Primary School when the school term reopens.

The boy and his mother, Develleen Kanhai-Maharaj, spoke to Newsday on August 27. She said that sometimes, Landon gets nervous during competitions.

Landon’s journey began at the age of four, when he started training in taekwondo alongside guitar lessons.

Though maintaining both proved challenging, his passion for taekwondo grew unwaveringly, culminating in his first gold medal at just five years old. There has been a halt in guitar practice.

So far, Landon has competed in three national competitions and a mini competition, wooing judges and spectators alike with his skilled moves.

He also holds several certificates over the years. Some are from the TT Taekwondo Federation, his school, and Pennacool for participating in a weekly competition.

Pennacool is an online programme that provides practice and revision exercises for primary school students across TT.

Landon said training is not without its challenges, as perfecting taekwondo patterns can be demanding.

Apart from his family, his coaches “Sir Vikash” (Vikash Govinda) and “Sir Ryan” Rampair serve as mentors and role models, inspiring him to keep pushing forward.

He says his family, particularly his mother, always supports him. Grinning, Landon added that she always loudly cheers him on at events and offers words of encouragement.

“She says, ‘Go Landon.’ She shouts. I feel good about that. Sometimes, when I am nervous while fighting, and she shouts out, I feel strong.”

Kanhai-Maharaj considers herself his biggest cheerleader, to which he agreed.

He attends practices on Saturdays as well as at home.

Landon embraces a well-rounded life. He recently completed a beginner’s summer swimming course at St Anthony’s Fitness Educators Ltd in Gasparillo.

He also actively participates in two churches: Marabella Presbyterian Church and the Gasparillo Ministry Centre.

With a heart full of hope, Landon dreams of becoming a farmer when he grows up.

His five-year-old brother Zane is already following in his footsteps, sharing similar interests and activities.

Kanhai-Maharaj said she strives to nurture her children holistically, providing them opportunities she once lacked due to financial constraints.

She emphasises putting God first and instilling values that will shape Landon and his brother into not only talented athletes but respectful, disciplined, and resilient individuals ready to contribute meaningfully to society.

She referred to Landon as an active child and an “A” student.

The mother of two said she enrolled him in the martial arts classes to help with discipline and self-control so that he could defend himself in any situation.

She added, “Landon is an active child. He is full of energy and I want him to channel it in the right direction.”