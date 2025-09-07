Jamaica, Guyana choose continuity

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, leader of the Jamaica Labor Party, points to his polling station number before voting during general elections in Kingston, Jamaica, on September 3. - AP PHOTO

SEPTEMBER marks a choice of electoral continuity for two key members of Caricom, Jamaica and Guyana.

The Jamaican and Guyanese electorates returned Andrew Holness' Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and Irfaan Ali of the People's Progressive Party (PPP) to power in general elections on September 3 and September 1, respectively.

Guyana is still to certify the PPP win, but the weight of the votes tabulated so far, 242,000 to the 109,000 haul of its closest competitor, points to not just a win but a likely increase in the seats held by the party.

The commitment by both countries to free and fair elections is admirable.

Caricom observers of the hotly contested Guyanese elections approved of the voting process that they viewed at 324 polling stations.

Organisation of American States (OAS) observers praised Jamaica's elections as being "calm and orderly with a sense of civic maturity and pride."

It's the first time that the JLP will serve three consecutive terms. The PNP led by PJ Patterson previously served in power for three terms between 1992- 2006.

Mr Holness leveraged the key success of his tenure, a significant drop in crime, while promising to double the minimum wage, which the country's tourism sector has voiced concerns about.

Dr Ali went to the polls buoyed by economic growth driven by Guyana's growing oil industry, which yielded 900,000 barrels of oil per day in August.

The PPP leader's hardline on Venezuela's threats to seize the contested Essequibo region would only have reinforced his bargain with the electorate.

A return to power for both Mr Holness and Dr Ali brings a welcome continuity of purpose to Caricom as well. Both are young men by Caribbean governance standards and strong regionalists as well.

Mr Holness assumed chairmanship of Caricom in July, stating that "Jamaica reaffirms its commitment to advancing the work of the community. A secure and sustainable future for our region can only be achieved through united, co-ordinated efforts."

Dr Ali is Caricom’s lead head of government with responsibility for agriculture and food security and has been vocal about harnessing the region's potential for greater self-sufficiency in food production.

Both men return to office to join their colleagues in Caricom in contemplation of disturbing events in the Caribbean — the presence of US warships cruising off the coast of Venezuela further compounded by the unprecedented destruction of a suspected drug boat and the killing of 11 passengers on board.

Mr Holness' role in gaining consensus and collective action within Caricom, despite the TT PM's apparent decision to go her own way on these hair-trigger matters will be important over the coming weeks. Dr Ali cannot sit comfortably in office knowing that his country sits on the doorstep of a lingering threat of armed conflict.