Former senator: US presence in Caribbean about ousting Maduro, not drugs

Dr Patrick Watson -

RETIRED university professor Patrick Watson has warned that the US’ recent military operations in the southern Caribbean – including the reported destruction of a small four-engine vessel that left 11 people dead – are not simply about fighting drugs but part of a broader campaign aimed at regime change in Venezuela.

“The US government has never made a secret of its dislike for the Chavez-Maduro administration,” Watson said during a September 4 online presentation.

“And there is evidence up to this day that it has taken action – and I mean negative action – against the regime to achieve regime change. I think this is part of an activity on regime change.”

Watson, a former government senator and now professor emeritus at UWI, reminded his audience that Washington’s hostility to Caracas is not new.

He pointed to US backing for opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who he described as a “poster boy” at least under the former US regime, American support for the failed 2002 coup against Hugo Chávez, and years of escalating sanctions.

The US has not recognised victories for Maduro in the past two national elections.

“They have sanctioned the government of Venezuela. They have sanctioned individuals. They have imposed sanctions all over the place, and they are very, very deleterious,” he said, adding that sanctions have had “a crippling effect on the economy.” He noted the Trump administration’s increased US$50 million bounty on President Nicolás Maduro.

Although he stressed that he is “in no way a Maduro supporter,” Watson said the principle of sovereignty must be respected. “If he has to be dealt with, he must be dealt with by the people of Venezuela and by nobody else. That’s a point I want to make clear up front.

“We are now seeing in the region the US has commissioned a full-fledged armada comprising at least seven warships, one nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, 4,500 troops, sailors and marines,” he said.

The US began by deploying three warships on August 18, to which Venezuela responded by mobilising four million militia troops.

“Reuters has reported some of these facts and indicated that this naval build-up exceeds the usual deployments in the Caribbean. In my own lifetime, the only thing I could remember that may resemble this is the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

That flotilla has already drawn reaction from Venezuela’s military. On September 4, two Venezuelan F-16 fighter jets reportedly flew low over the USS Jason Dunham, an Aegis guided-missile destroyer.

US defence officials described the incident as a “show of force.”

The Dunham is part of the group of American warships deployed to the region in recent weeks that the Pentagon has said are tasked with targeting criminal organisations and so-called narco-terrorism.

Two days earlier, US officials released video footage of what they described as a “kinetic strike” on a suspected drug-running vessel in international waters.

“The Trump administration reported the destruction of a boat with 11 occupants on board. There were no survivors and they accused those involved of transporting drugs,” Watson recounted. “No attempt at all was made to intercept the vessel and arrest the occupant, which is what, in my view, ought to have happened for people obeying the rule of law. Everything has been blown away. All the occupants are dead. Dead men tell no tales.”

The Venezuelan government initially denied the strike had taken place, calling the video fabricated and suggesting artificial intelligence manipulation.

“But that is not beside the point,” said Watson. “In fact, it is worse in my view if this event actually took place.”

TT’s response added to his concerns.

PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar quickly praised the US action, saying, “I have no sympathy for traffickers; the US military should kill them all violently.” The remark has been widely criticised as an endorsement of extra-judicial killings.

“Our government has responded to the news of this alleged destruction of an alleged drug boat with an outpouring of enthusiasm, with words that are shocking,” Watson said. “The Prime Minister, in particular, said that the US should kill them all violently.

“The Prime Minister has since been rebuked and continues to be rebuked at home and abroad for the use of such intemperate, unstatesman-like language.”

Human Rights Watch (HRW) was among the sharp critics of the vessel attack.

In a statement, HRW’s Washington director Sarah Yager said, “Not only has the Trump administration not advanced any kind of legal justification for this strike, but it has described it in terms that would make it an unlawful extrajudicial killing. This is a dangerous precedent, and the administration should abandon any intentions of unleashing a wave of unlawful targeted killings against suspected drug traffickers.

“The US cannot simply use lethal force on anyone it wishes. Criminal suspects should be prosecuted in a court of law, not executed at sea.”

Watson echoed those concerns, warning that applauding such tactics puts TT’s own citizens at risk.

“Fisherfolk from TT, especially those who ply their trade close to the Venezuelan border, are very, very afraid,” he said. “They have to thank nobody else but, in part, their own government.”

International reaction has been divided.

US officials have insisted the strike was necessary to combat what they describe as “narco-terrorist networks.” Some Caribbean governments have quietly welcomed Washington’s hard line.

But others were scathing. Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro denounced the action as “murder.”

Venezuelan ministers accused the US of “open and naked aggression” and reserved harsh criticism for Persad-Bissessar. Russia also condemned the strike, accusing the US of threatening regional security.

Watson noted that these developments follow a familiar pattern. He cited Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Grenada, Chile and Guyana’s 1960s politics as examples of US interventions under pretexts that later unravelled. “It’s almost as if they don’t understand the beast that is the US,” he said. “They look at it as a gold standard for democracy and they ignore Libya, they ignore Iraq, they ignore Vietnam, they ignore Cuba. The US is famous for effecting regime change in the region. It is not a virgin when it comes to this kind of activity.”

He warned, too, that leaders who endorse extrajudicial killings may one day be held accountable.

“Remember the former Filipino strongman (president Rodrigo) Duterte? He is now before the International Criminal Court for ordering the summary execution of alleged drug traffickers,” Watson said. “This is not to say that people must love drug traffickers. But there is due process to be followed. You don’t pick up yourself and you start executing people. This is madness.

“I want to emphasise and re-emphasise the contempt that the Trump administration has for the rule of law,” he said.

He cited US Secretary of State remarks dismissing the UN’s concerns: “The United States of America lays down the law. And just like its compadre, Israel, it seems to feel that it is above the law and is getting away with it.”

Watson suggested the implications go well beyond Venezuela.

If Caribbean governments endorse the destruction of suspects at sea, he warned, they risk legitimising a future where raw force replaces the rule of law.

“This is a very, very worrisome development, something to which I am not accustomed at all over my years of living in Trinidad. I have never seen such an open embrace of aggression,” he said.