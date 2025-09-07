Farewell reception honours Trinidad and Tobago Chevening scholarship recipients

TT’s Chevening scholarships Shawn Melvile,left, Clayanne Knott, Ronlald Ammon and Shana Thomas. -

British High Commissioner Jon Dean hosted a farewell reception to celebrate TT’s record four Chevening scholarships for 2025 on August 27.

A media release said, the four recipients include; Clayanne Knott, Shana Thomas, Shawn Melville, and Ronald Ammon, who will soon depart for the United Kingdom to pursue fully funded postgraduate studies through the UK Government’s Chevening Scholarship programme.

Knott, a medical doctor and advocate for athlete welfare, will pursue a master’s in sports and exercise medicine at Queen Mary University of London.

Thomas, programme director for rural development in Tobago, will study city planning and real estate development at the University of Glasgow, with a focus on climate-resilient housing.

Melville, a sustainability professional with over 14 years of experience, will pursue a master’s in energy and environmental policy.

Ammon, an architect, will undertake a master of science in digital engineering management at University College London (UCL), aiming to contribute to innovation in the built environment.

This year, also marks the beginning of a new partnership between the British High Commission and the Proman Foundation, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding signed in March. Under this agreement, Proman committed to funding two fully-funded Chevening scholarships over the next two years, including one awarded this year to Melville, said the release.

The Proman-funded scholarships specifically support postgraduate studies in process engineering, chemical engineering, energy and sustainability, fields critical to TT’s development. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to investing in future talent and expanding access to world-class education.

Interest in Chevening has grown significantly in TT, with applications increasing by 689 per cent over the past two years, from 76 in 2023 to over 600 in 2025. The presence of government ministers and key partners at the reception highlighted the strength of the UK-TT relationship and the shared commitment to investing in leadership, education, and opportunity, the release said.

In his speech, Dean said: “Since Chevening began in 1983, over 170 Trinbagonians have received this prestigious award. Many have gone on to lead, innovate, and serve in ways that have made a real impact. Chevening is one of the clearest signs of the strong and lasting friendship between our two countries, a relationship built on respect, shared values, and a belief in the power of education.”

Managing director of the Proman Foundation Giselle Thompson in her address said, “Supporting Chevening now extendsProman’s commitment to the global stage, giving TT's brightest nationals the chance to gain international experience and return ready to shape our shared future. Chevening, is a bridge between ambition and impact.”

The event was attended by several Government officials, including Minister of Foreign & Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers who delivered remarks.

Background

Chevening is the UK Government’s international awards programme, established in 1983 to develop global leaders. Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations, Chevening offers fully funded scholarships for one-year master’s degrees in the UK. Scholars are selected through a rigorous process and are expected to return to their home country for a minimum of two years to contribute to national development.

Since its inception, over 167 Chevening Scholarships have been awarded to TT, many of whom have gone on to make significant contributions in fields such as government, climate policy, law, journalism, and education.

Applications for the 2026/27 Chevening Scholarships are now open and will close on October 7. Apply at: https://www.chevening.org/apply

British High Commissioner Jon Dean hosted a farewell reception to celebrate TT’s record four Chevening scholarships for 2025 on August 27.