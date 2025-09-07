Features
Expressions of an Independent Nation
Newsday
The Rotunda Gallery is currently hosting an art exhibition celebrating the enduring journey of TT since independence.
The exhibition entitled 63 Years of Us, Expressions of an Independent Nation features 54 artists paying tribute to the strength, diversity and shared values that define our people.
On display are vivid portrayals of local landscape, national birds, beaches, waterfalls and cultural life.
The exhibition runs until September 26 from 8 am-4 pm, Monday to Friday.
Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder visited the exhibition and captured these images.
