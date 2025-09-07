N Touch
Expressions of an Independent Nation

Speaker of the House of Representative Jagdeo Singh, centre, and President of the Senate Wade Mark look on as eight-year-old artist Kaden Martin points to his painting. - Photos by Lincoln Holder
The Rotunda Gallery is currently hosting an art exhibition celebrating the enduring journey of TT since independence.

The exhibition entitled 63 Years of Us, Expressions of an Independent Nation features 54 artists paying tribute to the strength, diversity and shared values that define our people.

On display are vivid portrayals of local landscape, national birds, beaches, waterfalls and cultural life.

The exhibition runs until September 26 from 8 am-4 pm, Monday to Friday.

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder visited the exhibition and captured these images.

Art lovers admire the contributions of artists at the 63 Years of Us, An Expression of an Independent Nation art exhibition at the Rotunda Gallery, Red House, Port of Spain. - Lincoln Holder

Caitleen Storm Brown with her artwork at the 63 Years of Us, An Expression of an Independent Nation art exhibition at the Rotunda Gallery. 

Artist Halcian Pierre shows off her work at the 63 Years of Us, An Expression of an Independent Nation art exhibition at the Rotunda Gallery. 

Speaker of the House of Representative Jagdeo Singh and President of the Senate Wade Mark with artists whose works are featured in art exhibition entitled 63 years of Us An Eexpression of an Independent Nation at the Rotunda Gallery on September 4.

Speaker of the House of Representative Jagdeo Singh address participants of the 63 Years of Us, An Expression of an Independent Nation art exhibition at the Rotunda Gallery, Red House, Port of Spain. 

