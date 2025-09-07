Expressions of an Independent Nation

Speaker of the House of Representative Jagdeo Singh, centre, and President of the Senate Wade Mark look on as eight-year-old artist Kaden Martin points to his painting. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

The Rotunda Gallery is currently hosting an art exhibition celebrating the enduring journey of TT since independence.

The exhibition entitled 63 Years of Us, Expressions of an Independent Nation features 54 artists paying tribute to the strength, diversity and shared values that define our people.

On display are vivid portrayals of local landscape, national birds, beaches, waterfalls and cultural life.

The exhibition runs until September 26 from 8 am-4 pm, Monday to Friday.

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder visited the exhibition and captured these images.