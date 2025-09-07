Diego MP helps donate back-to-school supplies with 'Future 100'

Hans Des Vignes -

MORE THAN 80 students benefited from contributions and donations in the “Future 100” back-to-school drive hosted by Diego Martin West MP Hans Des Vignes.

A post on Des Vignes’ social media page on August 21 said he hosted the back-to-school drive, which was designed to ensure that children entered the new academic year, equipped for success.

While the mission was to fulfil 100 booklists for students from First Year to Standard Five through donations of book vouchers, books and bookbags, the drive was only able to reach a li ttle over 80 people, Des Vignes said.

“The idea behind “Future 100” is from our first Prime Minister (Dr Eric Williams), when he said the future of the nation is in its students’ book bags,” Des Vignes said in a phone interview with Newsday.

“It wasn’t just about giving bags and stationery. Our aim was to actually provide books to fill 100 booklists for parents and students, especially given the mass firings that we have seen. We wanted to support constituents through that.”

He said while they were not able to fill booklists for all 100, they were still able to give some parents and students bags, stationery and other items.

“We were also able to help children in other ways. This was really to provide for the future.”

Des Vignes thanked the Diego Martin community, donators and contributors for their help in making the exercise a success. He expressed interest in conducting the same drive in the next year.

“It was about building a national community – a Diego Martin West community. As you know one of my mottos is ‘the best Diego Martin West.

“It is something that I do plan to continue. Maybe next year and in the years to come it could grow into “future 1,000” where we can fill 1,000 booklists.

“People were happy for the help. That is what people that come to us really need. The fact that they got the vouchers and assistance was a really big help for them.”