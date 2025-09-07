Cops rescue CAL pilot, kidnapper killed in Maraval

Police officers hold discussions after the successful rescue of kidnapped CAL pilot Daniel Kawal from a house on Third Street, Maraval, on September 7. An alleged kidnapper was killed during the rescue. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

THE silence of the usually quiet mountainside community of Cedar Hill Private Road, off Third Street, Maraval was shattered by gunshots on September 7 as police executed a daring daylight rescue mission for kidnap victim Daniel Kawall.

Kawall, a 59-year-old Caribbean Airlines (CAL) pilot from Palm Road, Valsayn, was last seen at around 5 pm on September 3, speaking with relatives.

Subsequent calls to his phone went straight to voicemail and his Toyota Hilux was seen later that day near Hololo Road in Cascade.

Sources say a ransom was later demanded for his safe return and his Hilux was found in Rousillac destroyed by fire.

Police confirmed to Newsday his van was found but denied any ransom demand had been made.

“No ransom was demanded and there was no proof of life or communication with the authorities.”

Acting on intelligence received, at around 11 am, a team of officers, including members of the Port of Spain Task Force, the Special Investigations Unit, Western Division Task Force and Anti-Kidnapping Unit descended on Maraval.

During the operation, spearheaded by Supt Parryman and ASP Singh, police went to a two-storey multi-apartment building on Cedar Ridge Private Road, Maraval.

As officers entered one of the apartments, they exchanged gunfire with one of Kawall’s kidnappers, who was shot and later died at hospital.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro said the man had been identified, but police are withholding his identification as their investigation continues.

Speaking with the media after Kawall was freed Guevarro, surrounded by senior officers who led the rescue mission, confirmed there were other suspects in custody.

Asked about reports men were held between the night of September 6 and the morning of September 7 in connection with Kawall’s kidnapping Guevarro responded, “We have three suspects in custody.

“We are also in the process of looking for two further suspects,” he added.

Residents were hesitant to speak with the media but a man told Newsday he was surprised to hear the commotion in the area.

The building is at the top of a winding hill and there are no other access roads to enter or leave the split-level compound which is built into the mountainside.

“This place is usually real quiet. I have no idea how they (the kidnappers) know to bring the man up here. It have to be somebody in the area they know to go up there.”

Asked how police were able to determine Kawall was being held there Guevarro said, “If I were to give you that, I would place persons’ lives at jeopardy.”

Guevarro was also unwilling to reveal why Kawall might have been targeted saying, “That is some sensitive information, and if I release it to the public, we'll have other problems to deal with after.”

In addition to his job as a CAL pilot, Kawall also owns a business named T&T Jets International Ltd.

The company, which was incorporated last year, lists Kawall, a Chaguanas man and a US entity as the other directors and a base capital of $15 million.

The US entity, according to online records, owns a fixed-wing, multi-engine eight-seater Piper Chieftain plane.

CoP to criminals: Time to change

Guevarro dismissed reports that suggested Kawall could have been rescued sooner had police responded quickly to calls from residents near Hololo Road, Cascade where Kawall’s vehicle was initially spotted parked along an embankment overnight on Wednesday.

“There's a lot of misinformation being bandied about by social media and by persons who utilise social media as a media house. That is all I will say for that.”

The commissioner issued a warning to "other persons who wish to engage in... illegality," after confirming Kawall’s guard was shot dead.

“The time has come to change. The tide is now.

“Please turn away from crime and look towards profitable legal means of making a living. This end is not for you!”

This is the second kidnapper killed by police, and fourth victim freed, in the last seven weeks.

Last month, police rescued another Valsayn resident, Satie Karim, from a house in Balandra after a similarly daring rescue.

Karim, 44, was snatched out of her car at gunpoint on July 13 around 9.50 pm near her Bassie Street, Spring Village, home while with her family.

Her white Toyota Hilux was later recovered at Sunset Drive, Five Rivers, Arouca.

On July 21, police went to Balandra after they received intel on where she was being held.

They said one of the kidnappers was shot dead by an elite hostage rescue unit after he tried to use Karim as a shield.

Two days later 21-year-old Keeran Latchman and 18-year-old Ryan Singh were reunited with their families, after they went missing on July 21.

The duo left their D'Abadie homes to make a delivery in Valencia but Latchman's vehicle was later found abandoned in Arouca.

The two were recovered safely after what police described as a “precision-led, intelligence-driven operation” in Valencia.

Police said intelligence led officers to a location in Valencia where two suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction.

They said once the men were captured, their accomplices fled the hideout, leaving the Latchman and Singh unattended.

Both men escaped and made their way to the Valencia Police Post.

Search still on for missing Cunupia businessman

Family and friends of missing businessman Imraz “Clubs” Ali meanwhile continue to hope for similarly successful end to the investigation into his disappearance

Ali, 60, of Cunupia, was last seen on September 4 and disappeared after doing a business transaction that day.

Speaking with the media at the scene of Kawall's rescue, Guevarro said he had no update for the media on Ali's disappearance.

"At this point in time, investigations are at sensitive stage."

Ali formerly owned a popular sports bar in Chaguanas but recently sold it. He also manages Trini River Lime in Matura.

Ali’s lawyer Odai Ramischand took to Facebook on September 6 to beg for his safe release.

“I beg you all do not harm Clubs. Please release him now.”

He said Ali’s family has been through enough trauma in the past few years.

Ali’s nephew, Kazim Ali Jr, died in the Paria diving tragedy in February 2022, when five men were sucked into an underwater pipeline while repairing it.

Ramischand said Ali was like a brother to him.

“Trini River lime is my property. But gave Imraz to use and never took a cent from him.

“Whoever has custody of Imraz please do not harm him. He is the best human being on earth.”

He also claimed to know who was behind Ali’s kidnapping and warned the kidnappers to return him unharmed.

“If any harm befalls Imraz you all can no longer live in this country.

“He came to see me a month ago and told me everything… If you harm him only the Lord knows the consequence.”

(With reporting by Mya Quamie)